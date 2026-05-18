CNG price goes up by Rs. 3
News

CNG price goes up by Rs. 3

May 18, 2026

New Delhi: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has become more expensive once again for vehicle owners, dealing another inflationary blow to commuters and transport operators. After a Rs. 2 per kg increase last week, CNG price has been further hiked by Rs. 1 per kg effective from yesterday.

This marks the second increase in just two days and takes the total rise in CNG prices to Rs. 3 per kg within 48 hours, pushing up fuel costs for millions of auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, commercial vehicle owners and private motorists who rely on CNG for everyday travel.

With this revision, the price of CNG in Mysuru now costs Rs. 90.50 per kg; Bengaluru – Rs. 93; Mumbai – Rs. 84 and Delhi – Rs. 80.09 per kg. The revised prices vary across regions depending on local taxes and transportation costs. The latest CNG price hike is expected to affect millions of commuters, especially in cities where auto-rickshaws, taxis and buses depend heavily                                    on natural gas. Transport Unions may seek fare revisions if fuel costs continue to rise.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching