CNG price goes up by Rs. 3

May 18, 2026

New Delhi: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has become more expensive once again for vehicle owners, dealing another inflationary blow to commuters and transport operators. After a Rs. 2 per kg increase last week, CNG price has been further hiked by Rs. 1 per kg effective from yesterday.

This marks the second increase in just two days and takes the total rise in CNG prices to Rs. 3 per kg within 48 hours, pushing up fuel costs for millions of auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, commercial vehicle owners and private motorists who rely on CNG for everyday travel.

With this revision, the price of CNG in Mysuru now costs Rs. 90.50 per kg; Bengaluru – Rs. 93; Mumbai – Rs. 84 and Delhi – Rs. 80.09 per kg. The revised prices vary across regions depending on local taxes and transportation costs. The latest CNG price hike is expected to affect millions of commuters, especially in cities where auto-rickshaws, taxis and buses depend heavily on natural gas. Transport Unions may seek fare revisions if fuel costs continue to rise.