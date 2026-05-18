Bludgeoned Son kills mother suspecting illicit affair

May 18, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: A son, angered over his mother’s alleged illicit affair, assaulted her, bludgeoned her to death and then set her body on fire yesterday. The murder came to light when villagers spotted the half-burnt body in an agricultural field at Madahalli village in the taluk this morning.

While the deceased is Sudha (48), the accused son is 34-year-old S. Shivarudrappa, a vegetable trader at Mysuru APMC.

It is learnt that Shivarudrappa saw his mother riding pillion on a bike with a man yesterday following which he assaulted her severely and had fled from the spot.

Sudha’s relatives, who saw her badly injured, was taking her to a hospital, when Shivarudrappa appeared before them and reportedly told them that he would take his mother to the hospital. But instead, he took his mother to an agricultural field near Kaniyanahundi village, where he bludgeoned her to death and set the body on fire before fleeing from the spot.

Villagers, who went to the agri field this morning, saw something was burnt in the field and on closer inspection, they found the half burnt body of Sudha and immediately informed the jurisdictional Jayapura Police.

Jayapura Police, who reached the spot, conducted mahazar, shifted the body to the mortuary and registered a case.

The Police have picked up Shivarudrappa’s relatives 24-year-old Akash and 22-year-old Abhi, for reportedly helping Shivarudrappa commit the murder and are interrogating them.