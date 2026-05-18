White topping on Bogadi Road begins

May 18, 2026

Works taken up at a cost of Rs. 36.24 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the ongoing development of 12 major roads in Mysuru under a Rs. 393.85-crore Public Works Department (PWD) project, white-topping work has commenced on the 6-km stretch between D. Banumaiah Road and Bogadi Junction on the Outer Ring Road at a cost of Rs. 36.24 crore. The works began after obtaining clearances from the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Telecom authorities and other departments.

Though the original proposal was to concretise the entire stretch at once, the PWD has decided to execute the project in phases. In the first phase, work has begun on a 2-km stretch from Bogadi Junction towards the University of Mysore campus.

Officials have started removing the existing bitumen layer on one side of the road while traffic is being allowed on the other lane.

After this, metalling work will be taken up, followed by bar-bending work for laying reinforcement framework ahead of concreting. Once concrete is laid, the stretch will undergo a curing period of 15 days, during which work on the adjoining stretch will begin.

To minimise inconvenience

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Mahadevaswamy said the work is being carried out on one lane at a time to minimise inconvenience to motorists.

“The work zone has been barricaded to prevent accidents and ensure smooth traffic movement. Following the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, efforts are being made to complete the project within the stipulated deadline,” he said.

This is the second major road in Mysuru where the PWD has taken up white-topping works. The department has already begun concreting work on the 6.4-km stretch of Manandavadi Road from Basaveshwara Circle to the Mysuru-Manandavadi Road stretch in Srirampura at a cost of Rs. 42.74 crore.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his recent visit to Mysuru, inspected the ongoing development works, including the white topping of Manandavadi Road, and instructed officials to ensure timely completion.

Traffic diversion

In view of the white-topping works on Bogadi Road, the City Police have imposed traffic diversions. Motorists travelling from Bogadi towards Kukkarahalli Lake and adjoining areas have been advised to use alternative routes, including Kamakshi Hospital Road, Vishwamanava Double Road and Hunsur Road.

No white-topping near Kukkarahalli Lake

Mahadevaswamy said the PWD has withheld work on the 600-metre stretch between Kukkarahalli Lake Junction and the Crawford Hall Junction owing to a proposal to construct either a Railway Under Bridge (RUB) or a four-lane underpass by the National Highway Division of the PWD.

“The 600-metre stretch has not yet been handed over to the contractor. If the RUB proposal gets approval, white-topping work will continue towards Bogadi from the other side of the Ring Road. If the proposal is rejected, the work will proceed as per the original plan,” he added.