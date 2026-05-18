V.D. Satheesan sworn-in as Keralam CM

May 18, 2026

Thiruvananthapuram: Congress leader V.D. Satheesan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Keralam at a ceremony held at Thiruvananthapuram, here this morning.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the Oath of Office and Secracy to him. Along with Satheesan, 20 Cabinet Ministers also took oath.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, former Keralam CM and Leader of the Opposition Pinnarayi Vijayan, Kerala BJP State President Rajeev Chandrashekar and others were present.