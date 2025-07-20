Mysuru may soon get flights to Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa

July 20, 2025

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar writes to air operator

Mysore/Mysuru: In a welcome development for Mysuru, Karnataka’s cultural capital, the long-standing demand for enhanced air connectivity may soon be fulfilled. The city could soon see direct flight services to major destinations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has written to IndiGo Airlines, urging the immediate launch of flight operations to these key cities.

In his letter, Wadiyar underscored Mysuru’s prominence as one of India’s foremost tourist destinations and a growing hub for education and enterprise. He stated that improved connectivity would greatly benefit entrepreneurs, students, tourists and the general public alike.

He also expressed optimism that the airline would act on the proposal soon. According to Wadiyar, IndiGo has responded positively and assured its willingness to begin services on these routes.

If realised, the new flights will mark a significant step forward in improving regional connectivity and boosting Mysuru’s economic and tourism potential.