Mysuru may soon get flights to Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa
News

Mysuru may soon get flights to Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Goa

July 20, 2025

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Wadiyar writes to air operator

Mysore/Mysuru: In a welcome development for Mysuru, Karnataka’s cultural capital, the long-standing demand for enhanced air connectivity may soon be fulfilled. The city could soon see direct flight services to major destinations, including Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and Goa.

Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has written to IndiGo Airlines, urging the immediate launch of flight operations to these key cities.

In his letter, Wadiyar underscored Mysuru’s prominence as one of India’s foremost tourist destinations and a growing hub for education and enterprise. He stated that improved connectivity would greatly benefit entrepreneurs, students, tourists and the general public alike.

He also expressed optimism that the airline would act on the proposal soon. According to Wadiyar, IndiGo has responded positively and assured its willingness to begin services on these routes.

If realised, the new flights will mark a significant step forward in improving regional connectivity and boosting Mysuru’s economic and tourism potential.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching