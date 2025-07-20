Close call for Dy.CM as convoy car skids, flips

July 20, 2025

Mandya: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar had a narrow escape yesterday, when an escort vehicle in his convoy overturned on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway near Srirangapatna in Mandya district.

The incident occurred around 2.30 pm near TM Hosur in Gowdahalli. The escort vehicle, reportedly the front pilot car, skidded on the rain-slick road, hit the median and overturned. It then vaulted onto the opposite side of the highway.

Two Police personnel sustained minor injuries and were immediately shifted to a hospital in Mysuru. The injured have been identified as Mahesh, Dinesh, Jayalingu and Karthik. All four were initially administered first aid at the Srirangapatna Taluk Hospital and were later shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.

Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baladandi said the vehicle was part of the convoy returning to Bengaluru from the Congress party’s ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ held in Mysuru.

“Due to rain, the vehicle lost control, hit the divider and jumped across to the other lane. Fortunately, no oncoming traffic was present at that moment, preventing a major tragedy,” he explained.

Shivakumar, whose vehicle was behind the escort car, halted briefly after the incident. An alternative vehicle was quickly arranged for the injured personnel and the convoy proceeded safely. Police have taken up the case for further investigation.