Traffic gridlocks, bar rush mark Sadhana Samavesha

July 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With thousands of Congress workers gathering at Maharaja’s College Grounds for the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’, several roads across the city witnessed heavy traffic congestion. Over 800 buses — including 465 KSRTC buses and more than 200 mini-buses — were deployed to ferry party workers and the public from all Assembly Constituencies of Mysuru district.

Buses arriving via Hunsur Road, KRS Road, Mahadevapura Road, Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road, Bannur, T. Narasipura, Nanjangud, H.D. Kote and Bogadi Road caused gridlocks at several junctions, including Saraswathipuram, Jayanagar, Krishnamurthypuram, JLB Road, Chamaraja Double Road and Ramaswamy Circle, as many vehicles were parked along the roadside. Traffic Police and Home Guards struggled to manage the situation.

Even as the convention commenced, people continued to pour in from Hunsur, Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar and nearby towns. With the turnout exceeding the number of chairs available at the venue, many were seen standing outside the pandal, listening to political speeches.

Bars see brisk business

Several bars located near Maharaja’s College Grounds witnessed an unusual rush, as many attendees flocked to them before or after the convention. A few individuals were seen drinking liquor — purchased from MRP outlets — on footpaths with friends. Fast food stalls, particularly those serving non-vegetarian fare, also reported good business.

Meanwhile, some workers brought in buses from neighbouring towns were seen skipping the event altogether. Instead, they opted for city rounds with their friends and families.

Heavy footfall was observed at D. Devaraj Urs Road, Sayyaji Rao Road and around Mysore Palace. After shopping and sightseeing, many returned to the convention venue around 3 pm to board their buses and head home.