Death while on duty: CESC hands over compensation of Rs. 1.06 crore to dependents

July 20, 2025

CM, Energy Minister launch CESC, KPTCL projects amounting to Rs. 408.95 crore

Mysore/Mysuru: Committed to ensuring the safety and welfare of its personnel, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has provided a compensation cheque of Rs. 1.06 crore to the family of Mahesh, a 27-year-old junior power line worker who tragically lost his life in an electrical accident while on duty.

The accident insurance cheque was handed over at a public event held yesterday at Maharaja’s College Grounds in the city. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Energy Minister K.J. George presented the cheque to Mahesh’s father, Boregowda and other family members, acknowledging the young worker’s sacrifice.

Mahesh was attached to the Pandavapura Sub-division under the CESC jurisdiction. Present on the occasion were CESC Managing Director K.M. Munigopal Raju and Mysuru Division Superintendent Engineer Sunil, among others.

Projects worth Rs. 408.95 crore

During the same event, Siddaramaiah inaugurated and laid the foundation for multiple electricity infrastructure projects under CESC and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), amounting to a total investment of Rs. 408.95 crore.

Four major initiatives under CESC were launched, aimed at upgrading and modernising the power supply infrastructure across Mysuru. These include the conversion of 11kV overhead power lines into underground cables and the replacement of low-tension (LT) overhead lines with aerial bunch cables.

The projects cover four Assembly Constituencies in Mysuru — Rs. 118.97 crore for Krishnaraja, Rs. 125.51 crore for Chamaraja, Rs. 103.74 crore for Narasimharaja and Rs. 60.73 crore for Chamundeshwari.

In addition to these, the CM laid the foundation stone for two KPTCL substation projects in Hunsur Taluk.

These include a 66/11kV, 2×20 MVA substation at Manuganahalli, estimated at Rs. 20.41 crore and another 66/11kV, 2×20 MVA substation at Kattemalavadi, worth Rs. 18.32 crore.

Together, these projects are expected to significantly strengthen the power transmission network and improve the reliability of the electricity supply across Mysuru and the surrounding regions.