Shivakumar’s early exit sparks rift talk

July 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The Congress convention, intended to project Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s political clout, was overshadowed by the early departure of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, intensifying speculation about simmering tensions within the party’s State leadership.

Shivakumar, who had travelled from Bengaluru specifically for the event, left the venue moments after delivering a brief speech, well before Siddaramaiah’s address. His sudden exit, which came while Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge was still speaking, shifted focus from the convention’s intended message to the party’s internal dynamics.

Shivakumar exited the stage along with Chamarajanagar MP Sunil Bose and Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, just as Kharge began his address. When Siddaramaiah took the stage, he named all other dignitaries present — except Shivakumar — making no effort to hide his displeasure.

Jayadevanayak, Chairman of the Tribal Development Corporation and seated on the dais, reminded Siddaramaiah of the omission. The CM, visibly irritated, responded sharply:

“He’s not here… he’s left… Sit down. You’re a lawyer, right? He’s gone to Bengaluru. Do we name people who’ve already left? We welcome those present, not those sitting at home.” Siddaramaiah didn’t stop there. With a pointed tone, he added: “You’re insisting I mention D.K. Shivakumar? He’s the Deputy CM and said he had other work in Bengaluru. That’s why I didn’t mention his name.”

His remarks triggered murmurs in the crowd, further fueling questions about whether all was well between the Chief Minister and his deputy.