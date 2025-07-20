Funds no constraint for development: Chief Minister

July 20, 2025

Congress Government marks two years with Rs. 2,578-crore push for Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah yesterday launched developmental projects worth Rs. 2,578.03 crore in the Mysuru region during the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ held at Maharaja’s College Grounds.

The event, organised by the District administration and Zilla Panchayat, marked the Congress Government’s completion of two years in office. It was presided over by Chamaraja MLA K. Harishgowda.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Ministers Dr. G. Parameshwar, Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, K. Venkatesh, K.H. Muniyappa, K.J. George, Shivaraj S. Tangadagi and Rahim Khan, along with several MLAs, were present.

Projects across multiple departments were either inaugurated or had foundation stones laid, signifying what the Chief Minister called “a testament to the Government’s commitment to development.”

Siddaramaiah claimed that adequate funds were available under the current regime for infrastructure and welfare, enabling the launch of such large-scale works. “In the last two years, we have undertaken numerous developmental initiatives across Karnataka. Programmes like these are to make people aware of our work,” he noted.

He reiterated that the Government enjoyed strong public support. Highlighting the Congress’ guarantee schemes, the CM said, “We’ve provided five guarantees that benefit the poor irrespective of caste, religion or political affiliation. Rs. 55,000 crore is being spent annually on these schemes. Under the Shakti scheme alone, 500 crore women have travelled free on Government buses.”

He also listed other flagship initiatives like Anna Bhagya, Gruha Lakshmi, Gruha Jyothi, and Yuva Nidhi, calling them landmark efforts in social justice.

Calling for the political, social and economic empowerment of backward communities, Siddaramaiah said, “Around 90 percent of the population belongs to backward sections. They must be brought into the mainstream. Our development agenda is based on ‘equal share and equal dignity.’”

Mallikarjun Kharge said projects worth thousands of crores were inaugurated in Mysuru because of Siddaramaiah’s special concern for the region. “From Nehru’s time, Bengaluru and Mysuru have seen significant industrial development. D, Devaraj Urs accelerated Mysuru’s growth further,” he recalled.

Kharge praised Ambedkar’s vision in granting equal voting rights to all citizens, rich or poor. He also highlighted the five guarantees, stating, “These schemes have become models for the nation. Other States are beginning to emulate them. Our Government is focused on the welfare of the common man.”