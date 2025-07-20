The Dalai Lama is an emissary of world peace, says Dr. G. Parameshwar

July 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar has said that the world has recognised The Dalai Lama for spreading the message of peace, by braving adversaries like caste, religion and discrimination.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the cultural programmes organised as part of the two-day Tibet Fest, marking the 90th birthday celebrations of Tibetan Spiritual Leader, The Dalai Lama, at Kalamandira yesterday.

“Today, the inter-country conflicts are on the rise, ultimately leading to violence. The message of peace preached by Bhagwan Buddha 2,500 years ago still holds relevance. Now, the Dalai Lama is taking the message of peace propagated by Buddha to every nook and corner of the world and can be well described as the ‘Emissary of Peace’ in the modern world,” opined Dr. Parameshwar.

Tibetans had to find refuge in India following the attack by China on Tibet in the 1950s. The then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Chief Minister of Karnataka S. Nijalingappa, who sheltered them, are always remembered by The Dalai Lama. It was Nijalingappa who spread the message among Tibetans to abide by the principles of our Constitution and live in peace and harmony, he added.

Stating that education has the power to overcome all odds, Dr. Parameshwar advised Tibetans to think about establishing more educational institutions towards preserving their art and culture.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji said, The 14th Dalai Lama is a great saint living among us, for the latter has been handling diverse roles as a spiritual leader and political guide.

The Dalai Lama is an emissary of peace for propagating Buddhism and guiding the ilk towards embracing humanity, empathy, harmony and forgiveness, across the world. The Dalai Lama’s message of peace has been bestowed with the Nobel Peace Prize, he said.

“The Dalai Lama hasn’t become great due to the awards, but the value has awards is enriched by conferring the honour on him,” lauded Suttur Seer.

Tibetans presented the ‘Snow Lion and Yak’ dance programme. DIGP (Southern Range) Dr.M.B. Boralingaiah, former MLC Venugopal, Geshe Lhakdor, Njchen, Gelek, Chive, Thupten Tsering, Lobsang Dhondup and others were present.