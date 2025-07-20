KBG remembered as Ajatashatru who won hearts of Mysureans

July 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Describing Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra Founder-Editor Dr. K.B. Ganapathy (KBG) as a man who had won the hearts of Mysureans, former Vice-Chancellor of Rajiv Gandhi University in Arunachal Pradesh, Prof. K.C. Belliappa, said KBG was a warm and affectionate personality, and truly an Ajatashatru — one without enemies.

He was speaking after presiding over the condolence meet of late Dr. K.B. Ganapathy organised by the Mysore Open Forum at Kalpa Kshetra Auditorium in Vijayanagar Fourth Stage this morning.

Calling KBG an embodiment of the joy of living, Prof. Belliappa recalled his journey, from studying in a Government School in Madikeri to pursuing Law in Bengaluru and Journalism at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (BVB), Mumbai.

KBG briefly worked with ‘The Indian Express’ after giving up legal practice. Later, he started an advertising agency in Pune before returning to Mysuru in 1976 after his marriage.

“In 1978, KBG launched Star of Mysore, followed by Mysuru Mithra in 1980. Both newspapers quickly became household names,” Prof. Belliappa said.

Captivating orator

Dr. M. Umapathy of Mysore Open Forum, described KBG as a captivating orator who used his command of language to enthral audiences.

“KBG is, without doubt, the most successful journalist in Mysuru. His newspapers entered the market when publications by Agaram Rangaiah, Thataiah and others were still in circulation. But Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra carved out their own niche. Columns like ‘Abracadabra’ and ‘Hocus-Pocus’ became instant hits,” he said.

“KBG’s editorials covered a wide range of subjects, which added to the popularity of his papers. Readers often felt they had missed something vital if they didn’t get a copy,” he said.

Printer, publisher and editor

Industrialist Ashvini Ranjan, reminisced about his friendship with KBG that began in 1976 — before Star of Mysore was launched. Ranjan said, “KBG worked tirelessly as a printer, publisher and editor. Star of Mysore, which began with just 200 copies, quickly scaled up to 2,000 — a testament to the paper’s rapid growth along with Mysuru Mithra.”

BVB Mysuru Kendra Chairman Prof. C. Naganna, Dr. Gopal Singh, Bapu Satyanarayana, Dr. H.S. Shivanna, Prof. R. Chandra Prakash and senior journalist Krishnaprasad were present.

Condolence messages from Ravi Joshi, former Joint Secretary of the Cabinet Secretariat, and Maj. Gen. (Retd.) S.G. Vombatkere were read out during the event.

Earlier, the gathering observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to KBG. .