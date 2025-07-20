PM Modi condoles KBG’s passing away
July 20, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed deep condolences over the demise of K.B. Ganapathy (KBG), the Founder-Editor of Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra newspapers, who passed away last Sunday.

In a letter dated July 15, 2025, addressed to K.B. Ganapathy’s wife, K.K. Devamma (Ralie Ganapathy), the Prime Minister conveyed that he was deeply saddened by the news of K.B. Ganapathy’s passing and appreciated his lasting contribution to the media landscape of Karnataka.

