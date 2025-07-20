Dasara 2025: Plans on for niche tourism packages

July 20, 2025

From heritage walks to adventure activities and treks, Tourism Department prepares customised itineraries

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Tourism Department is gearing up for Dasara 2025 with an expanded vision — going beyond the conventional sightseeing model to tap into the specialised interests of tourists.

In addition to the regular services such as operating tourist buses to prominent destinations, the Department is focusing on niche tourism to provide tailored experiences for diverse traveller segments.

This initiative involves understanding the specific preferences of visitors and offering customised activities such as heritage walks, yoga retreats, wellness packages, culinary tours and adventure experiences including trekking in the Kodagu hills.

The aim is to diversify Mysuru’s tourism offerings by catering to interest-based segments rather than generalised travel.

Tailor-made trips

“We are planning tailored trips, curated experiences and day-long itineraries to attract niche tourist groups. The goal is to increase overall tourist satisfaction and loyalty,” Mysuru Tourism Department Assistant Director Prabhuswamy told Star of Mysore.

A parallel study is already underway to identify and map out such niche activities in and around Mysuru. The Department is focused on retaining tourists for longer stays by presenting a variety of immersive attractions.

“This year, we expect more than 10 lakh tourists during Dasara. While the traditional attractions remain popular, tourists are increasingly looking for activities like nature-based eco-tourism (Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks), trekking in the Kodagu region, heritage walks across Mysuru’s historical sites, adventure tourism (including river rafting in Kodagu), safe water sports for children, and cultural tourism focusing on local traditions and handicrafts,” he explained. “Mysuru has immense untapped potential. We intend to make the most of it.”

Another area of focus is spiritual tourism during the Navarathri season. “Tourists often seek information on prominent Devi temples and the legends associated with them. We are in the process of identifying such sites and will submit a proposal to District Administration by July 30, allowing ample time for implementation,” he added.

Prabhuswamy stressed that such curated tours must be comprehensive. “These experiences must be seamless — from transportation and meals to entry tickets — with tourists not having to stand in queues or face logistical hassles. We’re also working with historians and cultural experts to ensure the pilot rollout is both authentic and enriching.”

Initially, the Department plans to launch niche tourism offerings on a limited scale to study visitor preferences and identify high-potential locations. “Once we understand the pulse of our tourists, we’ll roll out a long-term strategy spanning four to five years. This will allow us to cater to recurring interests,” he noted.

Tourists visiting Mysuru predominantly come from neighbouring States such as Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. This year, in light of recent security concerns in northern India following the Pahalgam terror attack, tourism interest has shifted more towards South Indian destinations — a trend the Department plans to leverage.

Digital outreach will play an important role. “We are planning to extensively use social media to disseminate information and facilitate easy bookings for these niche packages. To ensure the success of this initiative, we will also collaborate with departments such as Forest and Kannada and Culture,” Prabhuswamy said.