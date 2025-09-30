Final touches underway for grand ‘Jumboo Savari’

September 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With the grand Jumboo Savari procession on Oct. 2, marking the culmination of the 11-day Dasara festival, the final phase of preparations is in full swing at the Mysore Palace premises.

Seating arrangements for 45,000 pass holders and Gold Card spectators are in their final stages, with workers setting up steps, shade pendals and designated areas along the procession route inside the Palace premises.

This morning, the final rehearsal of the Dasara elephants was held at the Palace. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, Conservator of Forests, Mysuru Circle Ravishankar, DCF I.B. Prabhu Gowda, and other officials performed the Pushparchane ritual for the Golden Howdah-carrying elephant Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu was flanked by Kumki elephants Kaveri and Roopa, amidst the firing of 21-gun salutes and the Police Band playing the national anthem.

Addressing the press after inspecting the seating and security arrangements, Commissioner Latkar emphasised that only pass and Gold Card holders will be allowed inside the Palace for the procession and the Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap on Oct. 2.

She added that security has been significantly beefed up, and several measures have been implemented to ensure a safe and secure Dasara this year.

With every detail meticulously finalised, Mysuru is ready to host a spectacular and secure Jumboo Savari, upholding the grandeur and tradition of Dasara.

Elephant line-up

Ravishankar confirmed that all elephant rehearsals and acclimatisation exercises have been completed. He outlined the lineup for the grand procession, with Abhimanyu carrying the Golden Howdah, Kaveri and Roopa as Kumki elephants, Dhananjaya serving as the Nishane elephant, and Gopi as the Noupat elephant.

The Line-1 elephants will include Lakshmi, Srikanta, and Mahendra, followed by Line-2 elephants Ekalavya, Bhima, and Kanjan, while Line-3 elephants will comprise Prashantha, Sugreeva, and Hemavathi.