Finish cleaning works of Outer Ring Road soon: MCC Commissioner
September 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With three days left for the inauguration of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara on Sept. 22 atop Chamundi Hill, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif has instructed the officers to expedite the ongoing works on cleaning Outer Ring Road (ORR) to cater to the spurt in number of tourists visiting the city.

MCC Commissioner Asif, who inspected the works for five hours from 8 am to 12 noon yesterday, instructed the officers to complete the works within the inauguration of Dasara.

Asif said, the works on tidying ORR has been taken up to present a pleasant view of the city to the tourists, who otherwise may feel embarrassed at the very sight of weeds and shrubs in the medians.

The mud accumulated at the edges of the road are being removed, besides clearing construction debris dumped on ORR by 60%. The remaining debris will also be cleared soon.

Commissioner of Hootagalli City Municipal Council (CMC) Chandrashekar, Assistant Commissioner of MCC Zonal Office-5 Venkatram, Assistant Commissioner of MCC Zonal Office-8 Somashekar, Assistant Commissioner of MCC Zonal Office-9 Dhanush, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) Madhukar and Mruthyunjaya, Environmental Engineers Naveen, Chinmay, Lokeshwari, Krishnamurthy, Health Inspectors and others accompanied the MCC Commissioner Asif during the inspection of the Ring Road.

