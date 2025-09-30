Jam… Jam… Traffic Jam

September 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: With Jumboo Savari, the grand finale of Dasara festivities to be held on Oct. 2 and almost all roads in city illuminated with colourful lights, besides hosting cultural events, Flower Shows, Food Mela and Dasara exhibition attracting tourists to city, many prominent roads in the heart of city are witnessing traffic jams since Saturday.

The city, especially in the evenings is crowded by tourists to see the illuminated roads and circles, one of the major attractions of Dasara festivities. After 6 pm, the city centre, D. Devaraj Urs Road, JLB Road, Sayyaji Rao Road, Irwin Road, Nelson Mandela Road, Ashoka Road, Krishnaraja Boulevard Road, Ramaswamy Circle and Vinoba Road among other prominent roads and circles in city are seeing a huge vehicular traffic especially tourist vehicles to see the city decked up with lights. This is choking major roads resulting in traffic jams till about 11 pm.

Tourists from Bengaluru are arriving in the evenings in their vehicles and after viewing the illumination are returning after midnight. Even Mysuru-Bengaluru toll booths are witnessing a huge traffic pile up with vehicles lining up on both sides to cross the toll booths even after 1 am.

To ease traffic congestions in city, the Police have issued traffic restrictions on certain roads besides managing traffic to prevent traffic jams.

Dasara festivities was inaugurated on Sept. 22 and will conclude with the spectacular Jumboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 2). City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, invoking Indian Motor Vehicle Act 1988 (Column 115) and Section 3 of the Karnataka Traffic Control Act 1960, has issued a comprehensive order outlining traffic diversions, one-way rules, route changes and parking restrictions from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2 from 3 pm to 12 midnight.

The City Police have installed boards on roads in the heart of the city displaying one-ways, no parking zones, route diversions etc., for the benefit of tourists.

Route diversions on Oct. 2 from 6 am to 12 midnight

From Bengaluru side: Vehicles arriving to city from Bengaluru side should proceed from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle-Old Toll Gate-Old, Bengaluru-Mysuru Road- take a left turn to Link Road to proceed towards Rajendranagar Main Road to reach Fountain Circle.

Towards Bengaluru side: Vehicles moving towards Bengaluru side should proceed via Fountain Circle – Tipu Circle – take a right turn (movement towards LIC Circle is banned) to Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road to reach Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle via the Link road.

Movement of vehicles (East to West) from the LIC Circle – Link Road Junction on the Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road is banned. However, movement of vehicles from the West to the East direction is allowed.

Vehicular movement is totally banned from 6 am to 12 midnight on Oct. 2

Movement of all types of vehicles is totally banned on Jumboo Savari route – Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace – Albert Victor Road – K.R. Circle – Sayyaji Rao Road – Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Highway Circle – Nelson Mandela Road and Torchlight Parade Grounds Main Gate. Vehicular movement is also banned on Hanumanthanagar 3rd Main Road from Old Toll Gate Road to New Mysuru-Bengaluru Road.

Entry of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) via Nanjangud Road, T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road, Bengaluru Road, KRS Road, Hunsur Road, Bogadi Road and H.D. Kote Road to the city is banned. Movement of all vehicles is also banned completely from Hardinge Circle – Albert Victor Road till K.R. Circle from the midnight of Oct. 1 till Oct. 2 midnight.