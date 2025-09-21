City ready for DASARA

September 21, 2025

International Booker Prize – 2025 winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara between 10.10 am and 10.40 am atop Chamundi Hill

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru, the ‘Cultural Capital of Karnataka,’ is decked up for the inauguration of the 415th Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara tomorrow (Sept. 22) atop Chamundi Hill, with final touches being given to preparations this morning.

The tradition dates back to 1610 AD, when Raja Wadiyar began celebrating Dasara in Srirangapatna.

Amidst heated debates over the State Government’s choice of inaugurator, International Booker Prize winner BanuMushtaq will formally launch this year’s Navaratri festivities.

She will offer floral tributes to the Utsava Murti of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the auspicious Vrischika Lagna, between 10.10 am and 10.40 am, on a specially erected stage outside the Hill Temple.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, several Cabinet Ministers and top district officials will attend the ceremony.

Grand stage and rituals

The hilltop has been spruced up with traditional chappara and thaliru-thorana. A massive stage has been erected near the Hill Temple for the inauguration, from where Banu Mushtaq and other dignitaries will offer special prayers and shower flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, placed in a Silver Chariot (Belli Ratha) and decorated with Brahmi Alankara, to mark the beginning of Navaratri.

The purification rituals of Utsava Murti have been completed in the temple premises. It is the same Utsava Murti that will be placed in the Silver Chariot, which will be stationed on the right side of the stage for the opening of Navarathri festivities.

Seating arrangements have been made for 1,000 dignitaries and guests.

Massive security in place

Over 6,000 personnel are on duty as part of a two-phase security plan, including Commando Forces, Rapid Action Force, Civil and Traffic Police, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) and District and City Armed Reserve Police units.

Tourist influx boosts hospitality sector

With just hours left for the inauguration, the city witnessed a surge of tourists today, crowding Chamundi Hill, Mysore Palace and Mysuru Zoo. Hotels, resorts and travel services are seeing peak bookings as the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors experience a festive season boost.

With the grand illumination of Mysore Palace, Heritage Buildings, Statue Circles, Central Business District and main thoroughfares of the city, along with added attractions like Flower Shows, Exhibitions and a variety of activities on the go, Royal City has been jazzed up to attract people from across globe.

No Illumination at Mysore Palace Today

The Mysore Palace is usually illuminated from 7 pm to 8 pm on Sundays and Government holidays, except on occasions such as Moharram and Mahalaya Amavasya.

As today marks Mahalaya Amavasya, the Palace will not be illuminated this evening.