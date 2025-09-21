Rituals at Chamundi Hill Temple from 4.30 am

September 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The rituals marking the beginning of Navaratri and the inauguration of Dasara will commence at 4.30 am tomorrow (Sept. 22) at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Chief Priest Shashishekar Dikshit said that the ceremonies inside the Temple’s sanctum sanctorum will begin with Mahanyasa Poorvaka Rudrabhishekha, followed by Navaratri Yantra Puja (Kalasa Puja), Suhasini Puja, Panchamrutha Abhishekha and Archane. After these rituals, the temple will be opened for devotees.

Along with the worship of the presiding deity’s idol in the sanctum sanctorum, special pujas will also be performed for the Utsava Murti — the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari with Ashta Bhuja (eight arms) — throughout the nine days of Navaratri, beginning tomorrow.

Each day, the Utsava Murti will be adorned in a distinct form of Navadurga, starting with Brahmi Alankara on the first day, followed by Maheshwari Alankara, Karunamayi Alankara, Vaishnavi Alankara, Varahi Alankara, Indrani Alankara, Saraswathi Alankara, Durga Alankara, Gajalakshmi Alankara, Ashwarohana Alankara, and culminating with Mahishamardhini Alankara on the final day.

“These rituals are conducted not only to invoke divine blessings for the success of Dasara and the Jumboo Savari, the grand finale of Dasara on Oct. 2, but also to seek the Goddess’s grace for the welfare and prosperity of the State,” said Dikshit.