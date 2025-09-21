Enhanced seating, sound system for Palace cultural events
News

Enhanced seating, sound system for Palace cultural events

September 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Connoisseurs of music attending the cultural programmes at Mysore Palace will enjoy a more comfortable and immersive experience this year, thanks to a redesigned gallery-style seating arrangement that offers a wider space and an unobstructed view of the stage, even for those seated at the back.

The programmes will begin tomorrow evening (Sept. 22) against the dazzling backdrop of the illuminated Mysore Palace. The stage is currently being erected, with enhanced seating and a state-of-the-art sound system to ensure the entire audience can both see and hear the performances with clarity.

This year’s stage features a strikingly artistic and royal design, complemented by LED screens. Notably, flex boards have been completely discontinued.

Portraits of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi adorn the backdrop.

Adding to the grandeur, the stage will be enhanced with soothing and vibrant lighting. In a significant upgrade, traditional microphones will not be used. Instead, a hi-tech JBL VTX sound system with a 100,000-watt output and computerised controls has been installed, delivering crystal-clear, natural sound to match the elegance of classical music and dance performances.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching