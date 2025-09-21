Enhanced seating, sound system for Palace cultural events

September 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Connoisseurs of music attending the cultural programmes at Mysore Palace will enjoy a more comfortable and immersive experience this year, thanks to a redesigned gallery-style seating arrangement that offers a wider space and an unobstructed view of the stage, even for those seated at the back.

The programmes will begin tomorrow evening (Sept. 22) against the dazzling backdrop of the illuminated Mysore Palace. The stage is currently being erected, with enhanced seating and a state-of-the-art sound system to ensure the entire audience can both see and hear the performances with clarity.

This year’s stage features a strikingly artistic and royal design, complemented by LED screens. Notably, flex boards have been completely discontinued.

Portraits of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi adorn the backdrop.

Adding to the grandeur, the stage will be enhanced with soothing and vibrant lighting. In a significant upgrade, traditional microphones will not be used. Instead, a hi-tech JBL VTX sound system with a 100,000-watt output and computerised controls has been installed, delivering crystal-clear, natural sound to match the elegance of classical music and dance performances.