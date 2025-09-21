Dasara-2025 traffic curbs

September 21, 2025

One-ways, no-parking zones and diversions from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2

Mysore/Mysuru: With the grand Dasara festivities kicking off on Sept. 22 and culminating with the spectacular Jumboo Savari procession on Vijayadashami Day (Oct. 2), Mysuru is bracing for a massive influx of tourists and devotees. The surge in vehicular movement is expected to cause traffic congestion, affecting the smooth flow of vehicles in the heart of the city.

To manage this, City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, invoking the Indian Motor Vehicle Act 1988 (Column 115) and Section 3 of the Karnataka Traffic Control Act 1960, has issued a comprehensive order outlining traffic diversions, one-way rules, route changes, and parking restrictions in force from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2.

One-way routes from 3 pm to 12 midnight

Roads around Mysore Palace: Keeping Mysore Palace at the centre, movement of vehicles is allowed in an anti-clockwise direction from Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle – K.R. Circle – New Sayyaji Rao Road – B. Rachaiah Circle – Basaveshwara Circle – Gun House Circle – Wrestling Arena Junction – B.N. Road – Hardinge Circle – Albert Victor Road – Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle (including Purandara Road, except from Basaveshwara Circle till Gun House Circle).

From Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle: Keeping the place in the middle of the following roads as the centre, movement of vehicles in the clockwise direction is allowed. Vehicular movement in the anti-clockwise direction is banned. Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle – K.R. Circle – New Sayyaji Rao Road – Bata Junction – Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Irwin Road – Nehru Circle – Ashoka Road – Silver Jubilee Clock Tower (Doddagadiyara) – Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle.

From Gandhi Square: Movement of vehicles is allowed from East to West from Gandhi Square to Sayyaji Rao Road Junction, and vehicles are allowed to move from West to East from Sayyaji Rao Road Junction till Gandhi Square.

Ashoka Road-Dawood Khan Road Junction till Nehru Circle: Movement of vehicles is allowed from North to South from Ashoka Road-Dawood Khan Road Junction till Nehru Circle, and movement of vehicles is allowed from South to North from Nehru Circle till Dawood Khan Road Junction.

From Chamaraja Double Road: Movement of vehicles is allowed from South to North from Chamaraja Double Road Junction till Banumaiah Chowk, and movement of vehicles is banned from North to South from Banumaiah Chowk till Chamaraja Double Road Junction.

From Agrahara Circle: Vehicles have been allowed to move in the South to North direction from Agrahara Circle – Thyagaraja Road till Chamaraja Double Road. Vehicular movement from the North to the South is banned.

From S. Linganna Circle: Vehicular movement is allowed from the East to the West direction from Circus Grounds till Hardinge Circle. Movement from West to East from S. Linganna Circle till the Circus Grounds is banned.

From B.N. Road Junction: Already, a one-way rule is in force from Chandragupta Road on B.N. Road Junction till Ashoka Road Junction. From Sept. 22 till Oct. 2, movement of vehicles is allowed from the West to East direction from Ashoka Road till B.N. Road Junction.

From Mysuru Zoo Road (Shalivahana Road): Movement of vehicles is allowed from South to North direction from S. Linganna Circle on Mysuru Zoo Road till F.K. Irani Circle on Mirza Road. Movement of vehicles from F.K. Irani Circle to S. Linganna Circle is banned.

Route diversions on Oct. 2 from 6 am to 12 midnight

From Bengaluru side: Vehicles arriving to city from Bengaluru side should proceed from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle-Old Toll Gate-Old Bengaluru-Mysuru Road- take a left turn to Link Road to proceed to Moulana Abdul Kalam Azad Circle-Rajendranagar Main Road to reach Fountain Circle.

Towards Bengaluru side: Vehicles moving towards Bengaluru side should proceed via Fountain Circle – Tipu Circle – take a right turn (movement towards LIC Circle is banned) to Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road to reach Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle via the Link road.

Movement of vehicles (East to West) from the LIC Circle – Link Road Junction on the Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road is banned. However, movement of vehicles from the West to the East direction is allowed.

Vehicular movement is totally banned from 6 am to 12 midnight on Oct. 2

Movement of all types of vehicles is totally banned on Jumboo Savari route – Balarama Gate of Mysore Palace – Albert Victor Road – K.R. Circle – Sayyaji Rao Road – Govt. Ayurveda Hospital Circle – Highway Circle – Nelson Mandela Road and Torchlight Parade Grounds Main Gate. Vehicular movement is also banned on Hanumanthanagar 3rd Main Road from Old Toll Gate Road to New Mysuru-Bengaluru Road.

Entry of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) via Nanjangud Road, T. Narasipur Road, Bannur Road, Bengaluru Road, KRS Road, Hunsur Road, Bogadi Road and H.D. Kote Road to the city is banned. Movement of all vehicles is also banned completely from Hardinge Circle – Albert Victor Road till K.R. Circle from the midnight of Oct. 1 till Oct. 2 midnight.

No Parking Zones Sept. 22 to Oct. 2 (3 pm to 12 midnight)

Parking of all types of vehicles is strictly prohibited on the following stretches between 3 pm and 12 midnight:

* B.N. Road (both sides)

* Albert Victor Road

* Sayyaji Rao Road

* Purandara Road

* MUDA Office Circle to Banumaiah College Junction (except KSRTC buses)

* Basaveshwara Circle to Agrahara Circle

* Agrahara Circle to Siddappa Square

* Agrahara Circle to under-bridge on M.G. Road

* Srinivasa Circle on JLB Road to Basaveshwara Circle

* Ramaswamy Circle to Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade Junction

* Old DC Office Arch to K.G. Koppal under-bridge

* Gandhi Square to Sayyaji Rao Road Junction

* Meelad Park on Ashoka Road to Harsha Road

* Gandhi Square (KSRTC buses exempted)

* Ashoka Road Junction on Chandragupta Road to B.N. Road Junction

* Central Mall Junction on B.N. Road to Five Lights Circle

* Nehru Circle to Neminath Steel Junction on Mini Vidhana Soudha Road

* Dr. Rajkumar Road (Fountain Circle) to Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle

* LIC Circle on the new Mysuru-Bengaluru Road to the Old Toll Gate Junction

* LIC Circle to Highway Circle on Nelson Mandela Road

* Highway Circle to Old RMC Circle on Sayyaji Rao Road

* Old RMC Circle to JK Grounds Junction via Sheshadri Iyer Road

* Circus Road to Lokaranjan Mahal Road to Hardinge Circle

* Somasundar Circle (Race Course Circle) to Chennaiah Circle via Mysuru Zoo Road

* SP Harikrishna Circle to Old BJP Office Junction via Chamundi Vihar Stadium Road

* North Gate of Dasara Exhibition to Mysuru Zoo Road Junction

* SRT Junction on Mysuru Zoo Road to Old Post Office Junction

* M.G. Road (Mall of Mysore) to Lokaranjan Mahal Road Junction via Manasara Road

* Chatrimara on B.N. Road Junction to Channaiah Circle

* Kalikamba Temple Junction to Samosa Corner and onwards to Udayagiri Junction.