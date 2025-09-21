Gemini Circus begins in city

September 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The much-awaited Gemini Circus was inaugurated by MLA Tanveer Sait by lighting the lamp at Horse Park Grounds, behind Karanji Lake, here yesterday.

Sait, who is also the Vice-President, State Circus Organisers Association, said the artistes face severe challenges while entertaining the audience and added that with the absence of animals in circus, it had become more challenging for the artistes to come out with new stunts. He also said Gemini Circus coming to Mysuru had added to the entertainment quotient during Dasara.

Later, the audience were treated with some of the best breathtaking stunts such as Chinese Shaking Ladder, Russian Weightlifting, Comic Juggling, Clown Chair among others.

This year, the Gemini Circus will be held for a period of 40 days and with animals being banned, the organisers will be using robotic animals to perform the stunts.

This year, the tickets are priced — Rs. 150, Rs. 250, Rs. 300 and Rs. 450 and will be available at the venue and online as well. There will be three shows every day at 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm and each show will be for a duration of two hours.

Gemini Circus Manager Suresh, Promoter Premnath, Circus Fans Assn. President Nagesh and Gemini Circus artistes were present.