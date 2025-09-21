Route diversions for KSRTC buses
Route diversions for KSRTC buses

September 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: City Police have announced route diversions for both KSRTC Rural and City buses from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 between 3 pm and 11 pm in the first phase and between 6 am and 12 midnight on Oct. 2 in the second phase.

KSRTC Rural Buses – Phase 1 – Bengaluru Road

From Expressway take a left turn at Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle – proceed on Outer Ring Road – right turn towards Sathagalli Bus Depot – Mahadevapura Road – Nexus Mall Junction – Kalikamba Temple Road – Government House North Entrance Junction – Five Light Circle – B.N. Road – KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure: KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand – Five Light Circle – Government House North Gate Junction – FTS Circle – Fountain Circle – Tipu Circle – Link Road Junction – Old Toll Gate – Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle – Expressway.

Madikeri-Hassan

Arrival: Hunsur Road – Yoga Narasimhaswamy Temple Junction – St. Joseph’s Junction – Left Turn – Temple Road – Mathrumandali Circle – V.V. Puram Circle – KRS Road – Kumbarakoppal Circle – Royal Inn Junction – Right turn to Ring Road –  Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle –  Right Turn – Toll Gate Junction – Link Road – Tipu Circle – Fountain Circle – FTS Circle –  Government House North Gate Junction – Five Light Circle – B.N. Road – Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure: KSRTC Sub Urban Bus Stand – B.N. Road – Five Light Circle – Government House North Gate Junction – FTS Circle – Fountain Circle – Tipu Circle – Link Road Junction – Toll Gate Junction – Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle – Left Turn – Royal Inn Junction – Left Turn – KRS Road – Kumbarakoppal Junction – V.V. Puram Circle – Temple Road – Mathrumandali Circle – St. Joseph Junction – Right Turn – Hunsur Road towards Madikeri and Hassan.

H.D. Kote- Manandavadi Road

Arrival: Manandavadi Road – Srinivas Circle – Right Turn to JLB Road – Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle – Ele Thota Junction –  Rajahamsa Junction – Truck Terminal Road – MRC Circle – Boulevard Road – Tank Bund Road – Circus Ground – Lokaranjan Mahal Road – S. Linganna Circle – Hardinge Circle – B.N. Road – KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure: KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand – Five Lights Circle – Govt. Guest House North Gate Junction – Kalikamba Temple Junction – SP Office Circle – Nazarbad Circle – Tank Bund Road – Boulevard Road – Maharana Prathap Road – CAR Head Quarters ‘Y’ Junction – Chamappaji Road (Behind Race Course) – Truck Terminal Road Junction – Satya Harishchandra Road – Ele Thota Junction – Left turn to Nanjangud Road – JP Nagar Link Road – Manandavadi Road towards H.D. Kote.

Nanjangud, Gundlupet & Chamarajanagar

Arrival: Nanjangud Road – Ele Thota Junction – Rajahamsa Junction – Truck Terminal Road – MRC Circle- Boulevard Road – Tank Bund Road – Circus Ground Junction – Lokaranjan Mahal Road – S. Linganna Circle – Hardinge Circle – B.N. Road – KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure: KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand – Five Lights Circle – Govt. Guest House North Gate Junction – Kalikamba Temple Road – SP Office Circle – Nazarbad Circle – Tank Bund Road – Boulevard Road – Maharana Prathap Circle – CAR Headquarters ‘Y’ Junction – Chammapaji Road – Truck Terminal Road – Satya Harishchandra Road – Ele Thota Junction – Left turn to Nanjangud Road and proceed further.

T. Narasipur  and Kollegal Side

Arrival: T. Narasipur Road ‘T’ Junction – Lalitha Mahal Road – Sangolli Rayanna Circle – Boulevard Circle -Tank Bund Road – Circus Ground Junction – Lokaranjan Mahal Road – S. Linganna Circle –  Hardinge Circle – Right turn to B.N. Road – KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure: Sub-Urban Bus Stand – Five Lights Circle – Govt. Guest House North Gate Junction – Kalikamba Temple Junction – SP Office Circle – Nazarbad Circle – MM Road – Dairy Circle – Right Turn on R. Mahadevappa Circle to enter T. Narasipur Road and proceed further.

Bannur and Malavalli side

Arrival: Devegowda Circle – R. Mahadevappa Circle – Right turn to Rajkumar Road -Udayagiri KEB Junction – Mahadevapura Road – Nexus Mall Junction – Kalikamba Temple Road – Govt. Guest House North Gate Junction – Five Lights Circle – B.N. Road – KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Departure: KSRTC Sub Urban Bus Stand – Five Light Circle – Government Guest House North Entrance Junction – Kalikamba Temple Junction – SP Office Circle – Nazarbad Circle – M.M. Road – Dairy Circle – R. Mahadevappa Circle and proceed further.

Route Diversion for KSRTC Rural Buses – Phase 2

(Oct. 2 from 6 am to 12 midnight) Bengaluru route

Arrival: Expressway- Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle – Left turn towards Mahadevapura Ring Road Junction – take a right turn – Sathagalli KSRTC Bus Stand.

Departure: Sathagalli KSRTC Bus Stand – Mahadevapura Ring Road  Junction – take a left turn towards Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Circle – Expressway and proceed further.

Madikeri and Hassan side

Arrival: Hunsur Road – Paduvarahalli Circle – Open Air Theatre Road – Thippeswamy Circle – VMD Junction – Dr. Padma Circle – Fire Station Junction – Ekalavya Circle – Krishnaraja Boulevard Road – Maharaja College Grounds (Temporary Bus Stand).

Departure: Maharaja College Grounds – Krishnaraja Boulevard Road – Kautilya Circle – Old DC Office Arch Gate Junction – Hunsur Road- Kalamandira Junction – Valmiki Road Junction – Hunsur Road and proceed further.

Bogadi side

Arrival: Bogadi Road – VMD Junction – Dr. Padma Circle – Fire Station Junction  – Ekalavya Circle – Krishnaraja Boulevard Road – Maharaja College Grounds  (Temporary Bus Stand).

Departure: Maharaja College Grounds – Krishnaraja Boulevard Road – Kautilya Circle – Kukkarahalli Railway Gate Junction – Bogadi Road – VMD Junction and proceed further.

H.D. Kote side

Arrival: Manandavadi Road – Srinivasa Circle – JLB Road – Vedantha Hemmige Road – Kantharaj Urs Road – K.G. Koppal Under Bridge Junction – Krishnaraja Boulevard Road – Ekalavya Circle – Maharaja College Grounds.

Departure: Maharaja College Ground (Temporary Bus Stand) – Krishnaraja Boulevard Road – Kautilya Circle- Radhakrishna Marga – Right turn to the road leading to east of Oriental Research Institute building – Krishnaraja Boulevard Road – Ekalavya Circle – KG Koppal Railway Under Bridge Junction – Ballal Circle – Vedantha Hemmige Circle – JLB Road – Srinivasa Circle – Manandavadi Road and proceed further.

Nanjangud, Gundlupet and Chamarajanagar: Buses arriving from Nanjangud Road must stop at Gundurao Nagar Grounds,  alight/board passengers and return through Nanjangud Road as entry to city is banned.

T. Narasipur- Kollegal sides: Buses arriving from T. Narasipur Road ‘T’ Junction must travel on Lalitha Mahal Road, alight/board passengers at Lalitha Mahal Grounds,  return via T. Narasipur Road as entry to city is banned.

Bannur – Malavalli sides: Buses from Bannur Road towards Mysuru must pass through Devegowda Circle – R. Mahadevappa Circle  – T. Narasipur Road ‘T’ Junction – Lalitha Mahal Road,  alight/board passengers at Lalitha Mahal Grounds, return via R. Mahadevappa Circle as entry to city is banned.

KRS, Yelwal, Belawadi, Vijayanagar, Koorgalli, Hootagalli sides: KRS Road – Akashavani Circle – Dasappa Circle – Railway Station Circle – JK Grounds Junction – Govt. Ayurveda College Circle – Irwin Road – Nehru Circle – Ashoka Road – Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, alight/board passengers near Gandhi Square and move towards Silver Jubilee Clock Tower Junction – Chandragupta Road – BN Road  – KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand – Five Lights Circle.

Srirangapatna, Siddalingapura, N.R Mohalla, Udayagiri, Kesare, Naidu Nagar sides: Govt. Guest House North Entrance Junction – Five Lights Circle – Dawood Khan Road – Ashoka Road – Nehru Circle – Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, alight/board passenger near Gandhi Square and move towards Silver Jubilee Clock Tower Junction – Chandragupta Road – BN Road – Sub-Urban Bus Stand – Five Lights Circle and proceed further.

Chamundi Hill, Police Layout, Alanahalli sides: Lokaranjan Mahal Road – S. Linganna Circle – free right turn at Hardinge Circle, alight/board passengers at temporary stoppages.

KSRTC City Buses – Phase 1

From Sept. 22 to Oct. 1 (3 pm and 11 pm)

Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Bogadi sides: RTO Circle – Ramaswamy Circle – MDA Junction – Ramavilas Road, alight/board passengers near Banumaiah College and move towards B. Rachaiah Circle – Basaveshwara Circle – Agrahara Circle – Vani Vilas Road and proceed further.

Vidyaranyapuram, JP Nagar, Srirampura sides: Srinivasa Circle – Left turn towards RTO Circle – Ramaswamy Circle – MDA Junction – Ramavilas Road, alight/board passengers near Banumaiah College and move towards B. Rachaiah Circle – Basaveshwara Circle – Agrahara Circle – Vani Vilas Road and proceed further.

Nanjangud and Kadakola sides: Nanjangud Road – JP Nagar Link Road – Manandavadi Road – Srinivasa Circle – Vedantha Hemmige Circle – RTO Circle – Ramaswamy Circle – MDA Junction – Ramavilas Road, alight/board passengers at temporary bus stand near Banumaiah College and move towards B. Rachaiah Circle – Basaveshwara Circle, Gun House Circle – Nanjangud Road – Rajahamsa Junction and proceed further.     

Siddarthanagar, Mahadevapura, Bannur sides: Dairy Circle – Vayu Vihar Marga – Sangolli Rayanna Circle – Boulevard Road – Tank Bund Road – Horse Park Junction (Circus Ground), Lokaranjan Road – S. Linganna Circle – free right turn at Lokaranjan Road (near Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle (Hardinge Circle) alight/board passengers at temporary bus stand on Mirza Road and move towards F.K. Irani Circle – Vasanth Mahal Road and proceed further (entry banned from Hardinge Circle).

KSRTC City Buses: Phase 2

(Oct. 2 from 6 am to 12 midnight)

Kuvempunagar, Bogadi sides: Take a left turn near Ramaswamy Circle to arrive at temporary bus stand at Maharaja College Grounds via Ekalavya Circle and alight/board passengers,  move toward Kautilya Circle – Radhakrishna Marga – take a right turn towards the east side of Oriental Research Institute to enter KRS Road – Ekalavya Circle – Ramaswamy Circle – RTO Circle and proceed further.

JP Nagar, Vidyaranyapuram, Srirampura, H.D. Kote, Nanjangud Kadakola sides: Alight/Board passengers near Agrahara Circle and take a turn towards Siddappa Square and proceed further.

KRS, Yelwal, Vijayanagar, Koorgalli sides: Alight/Board passengers near Dasappa Circle and move towards Metropole Circle – Hunsur Road – Kalamandira Junction and proceed further.

N.R. Mohalla, Kesare, Udayagiri, Srirangapatna sides: Alight/Board passengers near Five Lights Circle, take a turn at Five Lights Circle itself, proceed towards Kalikamba Junction – Samosa Corner, Mahadevapura Road and proceed further.

Siddarthanagar, Mahadevapura, Bannur sides: On arrival from M.M. Road take a left turn on Dairy Circle, alight/board passengers on Vayu Vihar Marga and take a turn towards Dairy Circle – Mahadevapura Road and proceed further.

Alanahalli, Police Layout, Lalithadripura, Chamundi Hill sides: Alight/Board passengers near Boulevard Circle and take a ‘U’ turn to proceed towards Sangolli Rayanna Circle – Lalitha Mahal Road and proceed further.

Route diversions for private buses

The City Police have announced route diversions for private buses from Sept. 22 till Oct 1 (3 pm to 11 pm) and again on Oct. 2 (6 am to 12 midnight). Private buses from T. Narasipur and Bannur sides should reach Lalitha Mahal Grounds, alight/pick-up passengers and return on T. Narasipur Road (entry to city is banned).

