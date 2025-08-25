Selection of Banu Mushtaq as Dasara guest | Not a secular event but a deeply religious one: Prathap Simha

August 25, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MP Prathap Simha has strongly objected to the Karnataka Government’s decision to invite International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate this year’s Mysuru Dasara festival.

Addressing media persons in city yesterday, Simha said that while he deeply admired Mushtaq’s literary achievements, Dasara was not merely a cultural programme but a deeply Hindu religious festival rooted in devotion to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

“We hold immense respect for Banu Mushtaq’s work. She deserves to be honoured as the President of a literary conference. But Dasara is a religious observance, not a secular event. It should not be inaugurated by someone whose beliefs do not align with its spiritual essence,” he said.

Simha questioned the appropriateness of inviting Mushtaq, a Muslim, to inaugurate a festival that begins with traditional prayers to the Goddess. “Dasara is about faith in Chamundeshwari. How fitting is it to have someone from another religion, who may not share this devotion, inaugurate it?” he asked.

‘Ignoring Hindu sentiments’

He cited previous controversies over the selection of personalities such as writers Baraguru Ramachandrappa and Girish Karnad, arguing that their views were at odds with the festival’s spiritual ethos.

“Ramachandrappa did not light the lamp nor visit the Chamundeshwari Temple during the inauguration, while Karnad was known for his hatred towards Hindu beliefs,” Simha said.

Alleging that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was continuing a pattern of decisions that ignored Hindu sentiments, Simha added, “This is not about Banu Mushtaq alone — it is about respecting the faith of the majority. The Government must reconsider.”

Banu’s response

Unfazed by the controversy, Banu Mushtaq responded, “I will not make any comment against them or anyone to belittle my country.” Notably, there is a precedent. In 2017, writer Nisar Ahmed, also a Muslim, inaugurated the Dasara festivities and there was no backlash then, she added.

