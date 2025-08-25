MLA Veerendra ‘Puppy’ remanded to ED custody
News

MLA Veerendra ‘Puppy’ remanded to ED custody

August 25, 2025

Bengaluru: Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra ‘Puppy,’ who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Aug. 23 from Gangtok in Sikkim, in a case related to illegal betting scam, was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court yesterday which remanded him to ED custody till Aug. 28.

On Saturday, Veerendra ‘Puppy’ was brought on a transit warrant from Sikkim and was straightaway taken to ED office in Shanthinagar from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). He was produced before the Court after undergoing medical tests yesterday morning.

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation on Veerendra ‘Puppy’ for suspected money laundering through casinos and shell companies in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Georgia.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching