MLA Veerendra ‘Puppy’ remanded to ED custody

August 25, 2025

Bengaluru: Congress MLA K.C. Veerendra ‘Puppy,’ who was arrested by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Aug. 23 from Gangtok in Sikkim, in a case related to illegal betting scam, was produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court yesterday which remanded him to ED custody till Aug. 28.

On Saturday, Veerendra ‘Puppy’ was brought on a transit warrant from Sikkim and was straightaway taken to ED office in Shanthinagar from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA). He was produced before the Court after undergoing medical tests yesterday morning.

The Enforcement Directorate has intensified its investigation on Veerendra ‘Puppy’ for suspected money laundering through casinos and shell companies in Sri Lanka, Nepal and Georgia.