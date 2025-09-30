‘Cauvery Aarti confluence of north and south traditions’

September 30, 2025

Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji lauds novel initiative

Mandya: The Cauvery Aarti at KRS Dam, being held for the first time in such a deeply meaningful and special manner, represents a confluence of North and South Indian traditions, said Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, head of the Suttur Veerasimhasana Mahasansthana Mutt.

Speaking on the fourth day of the Cauvery Aarti last evening, the Seer described the ritual as inclusive, inspiring sacredness in all and bringing joy to people’s hearts.

He noted that the Aarti symbolises the transformation of a drought-prone region of Mandya into fertile land, and called on everyone to remember the contributions of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar. The Seer further emphasised that worshipping nature has been central to Indian culture since the days of Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro. This tradition, he said, continues into the modern era.

Expressing hope that the Cauvery flows perennially like the Ganga in the north, he urged people to take a vow not to pollute the river and to uphold its sanctity. “Let the spirit of purity reside in all,” he said.

On the fourth day, over 30 Swamijis accompanied the Suttur Seer in a ceremonial procession to KRS, arriving by bus and receiving a grand welcome, accompanied by Gorava Kunita, Kamsale, Kombu Kahale and other folk art performances.

The event was attended by Mandya MLA Ravikumar, Siddalinga Swamiji, MLC Dinesh Gooligowda, MLA Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, his mother Vijayalakshmi Bandisiddegowda, DC Dr. Kumara, SP Mallikarjun Baladandi, ZP CEO K.R. Nandini and officials from Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL).