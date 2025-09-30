Ayudha Puja festival rush

September 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Along with Jumboo Savari, Mysuru, popularly known as the Cultural Capital of the State, is bracing up for Ayudha Puja festival. Jumboo Savari is on Oct. 2 and Ayudha Puja, during which, weapons and vehicles along with prominent belongings from daily use are worshipped, is slated for tomorrow (Oct. 1).

What makes Ayudha Puja significant is its royal patronage, with the descendants of Wadiyars, the erstwhile rulers of princely State of Mysore, still practicing the custom and tradition, associated with the festival.

The markets in Central Business District, mainly Devaraja Market on Sayyaji Rao road, Vani Vilas Market at Agrahara, Nanjumalige and vegetable market on M.G. Road and other parts of the city, are brimming with shoppers to buy flowers, fruits, banana leaves and plants, ash gourd and other essentials for the festival.

The make-shift markets on the footpaths of Sayyaji Rao Road, Dhanvantri Road, Irwin Road, Vani Vilas Road, M.G. Road, Seshadri Iyer Road, M. Srinivasan Circle in Chamundipuram, are replete with farmers from the villages of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, who have brought their produces like flowers, mango leaves, banana plants and ash gourd to cash in on the festival rush.

Flowers, that are usually in demand on Monday and Friday, will be the pick of many especially during festivals. Reflecting the demand, chrysanthemum used for decorating vehicles and households, is being sold at Rs. 60 to Rs. 80 for a standard length, while the red colour marigold flower, used for larger decorations, is sold in the range of Rs. 40- Rs. 50 per length and yellow marigold for Rs. 60 to Rs. 70 per length.

“Mysuru Mallige, the eponymous product of Mysuru, that is popular among womenfolk, for its distinct fragrance, is sold at a whopping Rs. 800 per kg, Sugandharaja (Tuberose) at Rs. 200 per kg, Kakada (Star Jasmine) at Rs. 400 to Rs. 500 per kg, Kanakambara (Crossandra) at Rs. 700 to Rs. 800 per kg, Sanna Marle (Jasminum auriculatum) at Rs. 600 to Rs. 700 per kg,” said Manjunath, a flower vendor at Devaraja Market.

Pachch Bale (banana) is sold at Rs. 40 to Rs. 50 per kg, Elakki Banana at Rs. 80 to Rs. 100 per kg, a pair of banana plants Rs.30 to Rs. 50 and a bunch of mango leaves at Rs. 10 to Rs. 15. Ash Gourd is sold at Rs. 30 to Rs. 40 per kg, lemon at Rs. 10 for two to three, depending on the size, said Basappa a lemon vendor.

Shivu from Chamarajanagar has brought two loads of ash gourd anticipating a good response.