2,000 Pourakarmikas to keep city clean

September 21, 2025

Additional 500 Pourakarmikas taken on outsource basis; posters to greet tourists with cleanliness slogan released; MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif flags off vehicles

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara-2025 set to unfold tomorrow (Sept. 22), Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) in association with Dasara Cleanliness and Arrangements Sub-Committee has launched cleanliness works of the city yesterday.

A short skit to create awareness was staged by the teachers and students of Excel Public School, in front of Kote Anjaneya Swamy temple at Mysore Palace North Gate, to mark the launch of the cleanliness works, along with flagging off the vehicles deployed for the task.

About 50 additional Pourakarmikas split into four packages have been taken on outsource, for a period of 15 days, who will be involved in cleaning prominent roads of the city, in day and night shifts. They will be involved in keeping the venues of Dasara events clean.

Posters to greet

To greet the tourists, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, also the Deputy Special Officer of Dasara Cleanliness and Arrangements Sub-Committee, released the posters in Kannada meaning- You Are Entering One of The Cleanest Cities of India — Keep It Clean and Green.

Simultaneous cleaning

MCC Deputy Commissioner (Administration) Dr. M. Dasegowda, also the Working President of Dasara Cleanliness and Arrangements Sub-Committee, told Star of Mysore, this Dasara, the cleaning and awareness will go hand in hand. The prominent places have been identified in whole of the city, where cleaning works will be taken up simultaneously. Apart from various districts of the State, tourists from other parts of the country and also abroad, will have Mysuru on their itinerary during Dasara. With Mysuru city securing a spot in Swachhata rankings in the latest survey, cleanliness will be taken up on a priority basis.

Regular, additional Pourakarmikas

“A total of 2,000 Pourakarmikas including 500 additional Pourakarmikas will be undertaking cleanliness works under the supervision of 150 Officers and staff of MCC,” he added.

Three shifts

Briefing on the plans, MCC Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Mruthyunjaya said, in the morning shift running from 6 am to 2 pm, a total of 1,765 Pourakarmikas will be deputed to cleaning works, followed by 150 Pourakarmikas among 500 taken on outsource, from 2 pm to 10 pm. The remaining Pourkarmikas will be working in night shift from 10 pm to 6 am.

MCC Commissioner Asif, instructed Pourakarmikas should not abstain from work for whatever reasons.