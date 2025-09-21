Yaduveer voices unease over Dasara reinterpretations

September 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: The centuries-old Mysuru Dasara festival, celebrated as a grand Hindu tradition, is facing ideological turbulence this year, sparking concern among cultural custodians and the royal family.

Speaking at the event, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, expressed unease over recent contradictory statements about the festival.

“For generations, Dasara has been a deeply religious celebration rooted in Hindu tradition while embracing people of all communities. But now, remarks from certain individuals in power — suggesting that the Chamundeshwari Temple doesn’t belong to Hindus or that Dasara is purely a secular event — are unsettling public sentiments,” he said.

He also voiced concern over attempts to reinterpret the Mahishasuramardini narrative, which traditionally symbolises the triumph of knowledge over ignorance.

“Such efforts to recast this symbolism are sowing confusion among the public,” Wadiyar warned.

Amid these debates, author R. Krishnamurthy highlighted that his book is not merely a rebuttal to recent controversies but a scholarly effort to clear misconceptions.

“This work weaves together historical, cultural and spiritual threads to help readers grasp the deeper meanings behind the rituals and symbols of Dasara,” he said.

Krishnamurthy urged that the book be translated into Indian and foreign languages to reach a wider audience, encouraging readers to engage in critical study and reflection.