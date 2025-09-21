Plaque of Constitution preamble unveiled at Town Hall premises

September 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that the advocacy of the Constitution has turned out into a national movement, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa contended that the Supreme Court’s advice to the petitioners who had challenged Mysuru Dasara inauguration by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq, to read the preamble of the Constitution, is a clear example for this.

He was speaking after unveiling the Constitution preamble plaque at a programme organised under the joint aegis of District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Social Welfare department and MCC at Town Hall premises in the heart of the city yesterday.

Alleging that a conspiracy is going on in the country for disregarding the Constitution, Dr.Mahadevappa called for a united and concerted efforts for thwarting such designs and to strengthen the principles advocated by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. The Constitution is the defence shield of our country, he added.

“The preamble of the Constitution, which advocates that we are all one, should be reached out to every home in the country. The Dalits and untouchables should get united for thwarting any attempts to overshadow the Constitution. At the same time, all efforts should be made for strengthening Dr. Ambedkar’s advocacy through education, organisation and movement”, he said adding that the preamble of the Constitution should be displayed in all educational Institutions. The city’s Urilingipeddi Mutt seer Gnanaprakash Swamiji said it is a matter of pride that the Constitution preamble plaque has been installed in Mysuru, which is called as the Cultural Capital of the State. The preamble is the introductory statement to the Indian Constitution that outlines its fundamental principles, purposes and objectives, he added.

MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Shivakumar, Karnataka Guarantee schemes implementation Monitoring Authority State Vice-Chairperson Dr. Pushpa Amarnath, Mysuru district Chairman Arun Kumar, former Mayor Purushottam, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO S. Ukesh Kumar, Social Welfare Department Joint Director B. Rangegowda and others were present.

The content of the plaque is sculpted in Kannada and English by the city’s noted sculptor Arun Yogiraj of Ayodhya Ram Lalla idol fame. The plaque costing Rs. 25 lakh, is 10 ft.in height and 6 ft. in width.