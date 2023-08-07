My son is an aspirant for Chamarajanaga LS ticket: Mysuru Dist. Minister Dr. Mahadevappa

August 7, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that his son Sunil Bose is a strong aspirant for Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha Congress ticket for next year’s Lok Sabha (LS) polls, Mysuru District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that though Bose was denied the party ticket on three occasions, he has continued to work for the party without getting disappointed.

He was speaking at a function organised by city’s Vishwakarma Vidyavardhaka Sangha at Vishwakarma Hostel premises in Gangothri Layout here yesterday.

Wondering what was wrong with Bose seeking the Chamarajanagar LS ticket, the Minister said, however, it is the Congress High Command which ultimately decides the candidate. “The Congress is working out plans and strategies to win maximum number of seats in the 2024 LS polls from the State. These plans cannot be discussed in the open now, he said adding that the Congress will come up with its poll plank as the elections draw close.

Pointing out that release of caste census report is key for the Government to come up with policies and plans for the development of backward classes, he called upon Vishwakarma community to get organised and become economically empowered by using Government facilities.

Dr. Mahadevappa maintained that he has been consistently working for the development of the community and assured that he would stand with the Vishwakarma community for getting political and social justice and stressed on the need for all oppressed and exploited communities to get organised. He said that he would make honest efforts to get Rs. 2 crore Government grant for the construction of Vishwakarma Hostel and he would take up the matter with CM Siddharamaiah.

Dr. Mahadevappa was felicitated on the occasion.

MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLA Sunitha Veerappagowda, Corporators J. Gopi, Chayadevi, Ramesh (Ramani) and Vedavathi, Vishwakarma Vidyavardhaka Sangha President A.N. Swamy, Hon. President T. Nagaraj, Office-bearers C. Hucchappachar, Nagachari, B. Narasimhamurthy, Kumar, Shekar and others were present.