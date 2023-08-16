Dr. Mahadevappa feels uneasy, recovers in a jiffy

August 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Anxiety gripped the scene momentarily as District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa experienced a bout of uneasiness due to the sultry weather during the Independence Day celebrations organised by the District Administration at Torchlight Parade Grounds in city yesterday.

Dr. Mahadevappa, who was delivering the Independence Day address after hoisting the tricolour and receiving a guard of honour, displayed signs of discomfort by gripping the podium table tightly with his fists.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K. V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, SP Seema Latkar and Mayor Shivakumar, who were flanking him, promptly rushed to his aid. They helped him to a chair and offered him a glass of water.

The Minister, aged 70, might have experienced uneasiness primarily due to the combination of humid weather and the long coat he was wearing. The long coat hindered air circulation to his body, sources close to the Minister said.

After a brief interlude, Dr. Mahadevappa regained his composure, returned to the podium, and proceeded to felicitate the freedom fighters. Addressing the media later, Mahadevappa assured, “I am fine and experienced discomfort for a while due to the sultry weather conditions.”