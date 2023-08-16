Rowing Boat Simulator launched by Mysuru NCC

August 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Unit of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) has taken a significant stride towards providing cadets with comprehensive exposure by unveiling a cutting-edge Rowing Boat Simulator, a pioneering addition to the region.

The inauguration of this simulator took place recently at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering (VVCE), in the presence of Air Commodore B.S. Kanwar, VSM, Deputy Director General of the National Cadet Corps (DDG NCC) for Karnataka & Goa.

The Rowing Boat Simulator stands as an innovative tool designed to streamline training in timing, adjustment and directional control of the dynamic forces involved in rowing. It gauges the cadets’ capabilities and digitally monitors their engagement, workout intensity and strength progress during the simulation.

Spanning 20 feet in length and 4 feet in width, this simulator is poised to revolutionise training methods for naval cadets, significantly boosting their endurance — critical for boat-pulling activities.

During the launch event, Air Commodore Kanwar underscored the significance of sports in character development and leadership training. He encouraged cadets to participate in sports and extracurricular endeavours to cultivate a well-rounded personality. The occasion witnessed vibrant interactions between the DDG NCC and the cadets, who eagerly embraced this new enhancement to their college’s facilities.

Gundappa Gowda, Honorary President of VVS Mysuru, presided. The event was attended by P. Vishwanath, Honorary Secretary of VVS Mysuru, Col. R.R. Menon, NCC Group Commander, Mysuru, Shreeshaila Ramannavar, Honorary Treasurer of VVS Mysuru, Dr. B. Sadashive Gowda, Principal of VVCE Mysuru and Lt. CDR. N.R. Ravi, Commanding Officer of the 3 Kar Naval Unit NCC Mysuru.

The Rowing Boat Simulator signifies a significant leap forward in NCC’s dedication to nurturing teamwork and rowing proficiency among the cadets, thus ensuring their holistic development.