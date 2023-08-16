Rs. 897 crore freight revenue earned in 2023

August 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Division of the South Western Railway (SWR) celebrated Independence Day at the Railway Sports Ground with great enthusiasm. This event marked the culmination of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, aimed at propelling India into a developed nation by 2047.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shilpi Agarwal unfurled the Tricolour amidst resounding applause from officials, families, scouts, guides and students. She extended warm Independence Day wishes and highlighted the Division’s achievements, securing the top position in Key Performance Indices and receiving recognition for excellence during ‘Swachhta Pakhwada 2022’.

The Division’s steadfast commitment to operational safety was evident through safety seminars for supervisors, innovative online initiatives and SMS-based campaigns. The importance of disaster-readiness was emphasised through a comprehensive mock drill that involved various organisations — NDRF, SDRF, Karnataka Fire and Emergency Services and the State Police — coupled with recognition for exceptional safety dedication.

Infrastructure enhancement

Infrastructure enhancement remained a priority, showcased by electrification (The division achieved the highest-ever electrification of 474 route kilometres in a single year) and doubling of the main railway line, along with the inauguration of the second Vande Bharat Express. Passenger security remained a paramount concern, resulting in the successful return of abandoned luggage and effective execution of rescue operations, she said.

Over 132 abandoned luggage cases worth over Rs. 35.34 lakh were returned to rightful owners. Rescue operations under ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ and ‘Operation Night Hawk’ further underscored the Division’s dedication to passenger safety.

Punctuality soared to an impressive 96 percent, while upgrades to accommodations and robust freight loading led to significant revenue growth. Environmental sustainability efforts were visible through initiatives such as electric traction adoption, the introduction of on-board housekeeping services, tree plantation drives, and the prestigious ‘Eat Right Station’ certification.

Impressive growth

The Division’s accomplishments in freight loading and revenue generation have shown remarkable progress. In the financial year 2023, a record 9.5 million tonnes of freight were loaded, earning Rs. 897 crore, she said.

The ongoing fiscal year also witnessed significant growth, with 3.113 million tonnes of freight loaded, yielding earnings of Rs. 323.79 crore, a notable increase compared to the figures from the corresponding period last year. Passenger numbers rose to 19.87 million, a remarkable 34.35 percent increase over the previous year. The Division actively engaged with the community, participating in events like International Yoga Day, organising essay competitions, health camps, and offering training programmes for the youth. The DRM extended her gratitude to Trade Unions, Associations, and recognised groups for their valuable collaboration. She underscored the pivotal roles played by officers, supervisors, and staff in driving the Division’s progress.

The Mysuru Division remains committed to delivering safe and efficient railway services, with a renewed focus on safety, infrastructure development, passenger comfort, and environmental sustainability. These concerted efforts aim to surpass previous performance milestones and further elevate the Division’s standing, she added.