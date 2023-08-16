Teams steal the show with attractive march past
Teams steal the show with attractive march past

August 16, 2023

City Armed Reserve, NCC (Army wing), Police Public School bag top places

Mysore/Mysuru: A vibrant march past was showcased by several units, including the City and District Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, Bharat Seva Dal, Police Band, Fire and Emergency Services, Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP), City Armed Reserve (CAR), Excise Department and various educational institutions, during the Independence Day celebrations at the Torchlight Parade Grounds in city yesterday.

In the armed platoon category, City Armed Reserve (CAR) secured the first prize, followed by the KSRP first platoon taking the second prize and the City Civil Platoon claiming the third prize.

In the unarmed category, the NCC (Army Wing) was awarded the first prize, the Excise Department received the second prize, and the Fire and Emergency Services secured the third prize.

In the school division, the girls’ and boys’ teams from the Police Public School clinched the first and second prizes respectively, while the boys from Bharat Seva Dal received the third prize. To add to the festivities, school and college students from various educational institutions enthralled the audience with colourful  cultural performances.

