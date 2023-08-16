District Minister unveils slew of plans for Mysuru on I-Day

August 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Social Welfare and District in-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa highlighted the State Government’s comprehensive plans to address the evolving needs of Mysuru city’s growth while preserving and conserving the unique products that bear the Mysuru name and remain in demand.

During the 77th Independence Day celebrations organised by the District Administration at Torchlight Parade Grounds, Bannimantap, Dr. Mahadevappa, who unfurled the national flag, addressed the audience.

Independence Day 2023: 76th or 77th? India celebrated its 77th Independence Day in 2023, according to the Press Information Bureau. However, this year is considered the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence as the first anniversary was marked a year after the actual year, which is 1948.

Students performing a patriotic dance at Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap yesterday.

Peripheral Ring Road

Dr. Mahadevappa mentioned the plan for a 73.25-km Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to address the city’s growing population, traffic, and vehicle density, in addition to the existing Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The proposed PRR will include commercial clusters such as heritage living and sports village, pharmaceutical clusters, garments and apparels clusters, IT and BT clusters, educational and health clusters, and hardware and software clusters. Preparations are underway to create a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the PRR, Dr. Mahadevappa added.

With Mysuru being the State’s second-largest city, located 140 km from Bengaluru, the capital city, the city sprawls over 509 square km with a population of 9.2 lakh as per the 2011 population census. The city’s stature as a Heritage City and tourist destination draws 30 to 35 lakh tourists, domestic and foreign, annually.

Industrial estates, including major players like Infosys, Wipro, and Asian Paints, surround the city, leading to increased traffic both within and outside the city. The upcoming semiconductor hub near Nanjangud is expected to further add to the traffic density, he said.

Grade Separators are planned at key ORR junctions, involving underpasses or overpasses, with a budget allocation of Rs. 2.15 crore for DPR preparation in the 2023-24 budget. A consultant has been hired for creating the DPR.

Dr. Mahadevappa also highlighted Chief Minister Siddharamaiah’s recent announcements in the State budget for Mysuru, including plans to boost production, research, marketing, and branding for Mysore Mallige (Jasmine), Nanjangud Rasabale, and Mysore Vilyadele (betel leaf), which have Geographical Indicator (GI) tags. Other city plans include the creation of an international-level Karnataka Archaeology Museum and Art Gallery near Chamundi Vihar Stadium, capacity development of wild animal rehabilitation centres in Mysuru and Bannerghatta, and comprehensive development of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and Film City in Mysuru through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP).

Regarding pre-poll guarantees, Dr. Mahadevappa discussed initiatives like the Shakti scheme, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Lakshmi scheme, aimed at women’s empowerment, providing rice for BPL cardholders, and offering electricity benefits to households. Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, MLA Tanveer Sait, MLCs Marithibbegowda and C.N. Manjegowda, Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, SP Seema Latkar and other officers were present at the event.

Felicitation: District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa outlined the achievements and plans of 14 Government departments pertaining to Mysuru district, ranging from agriculture to tourism. During the Independence Day event, silver medals, cash prizes and certificates were awarded to 58 KSRTC drivers for their accident-free driving and disciplined service.

Four freedom fighters and wives of freedom fighters were also felicitated.