Special revision of voter list to conclude on Aug. 21

August 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The exercise to revise the voter list for the year 2024 (special brief revision) has begun and will go on till Aug. 21. Polling station-level officers are visiting door to door for correction, addition and deletion of the names of voters.

Officers from the Mysuru District Administration said that the process was started following directions by the Election Commission of India with regard to the revision of voters’ list. They appealed to political parties to deploy agents to coordinate with officials.

Officials have been instructed to ensure there are no shortcomings in the special brief revision of the voter list and addition, deletion and correction of names is carried out without errors.

Polling station-level officers will visit houses to revise data like adding, correcting and removing names of voters through the BLO (Booth Level Officer) software. Training has already been given to BLOs regarding the special brief revision of the electoral roll. Officials were instructed to depute more BLOs wherever there is a shortage of such officers.

Information on deceased voters and those who have shifted should be entered correctly and applications for new registration (Form 6) and correction (Form 8) have to be submitted. Details of eligible individuals who are completing 18 years within the year, i.e., on April 1, 2023, July 1, 2023, Oct. 1, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, will also be collected.

Details of all members residing in the current household, including those within the age of 18 years and those who are not included in the voter list, will be collected. Special attention will be given to providing information about eligible voters who are deceased or have relocated.

To ensure accuracy, the names of eligible voters who are completing 18 years up to the date determined by the Karnataka State Election Commission are being added to the current voter list. Residents can avail themselves of the online application process through the respective Constituency’s ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) or AERO (Assistant Electoral Registration Officer) offices, Mysuru City Corporation, taluk offices and taluk panchayats for submitting applications for name inclusion or correction.

Priority will be accorded to the online application process — Voter Helpline Application, NVSP Website. The information from these applications will be useful if there is a need for any specific information.

The details of the appointed BLOs for each ward in the voter list, Form-6 inclusion, Form-6A Non-Resident Indians’ registration, Form-7 deletion (death, relocation), Form-8 voter details (name, address, photo), Form-9 transfer from one Assembly Constituency to another and the instructions for the differently-abled voters will be available on the official website of the Election Commission of Mysuru district at https://mysorecity.mrc.gov.in.