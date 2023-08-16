Remembering partition: BJP takes out torchlight march

August 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On Monday evening, the BJP took out a silent torchlight march within the city to commemorate ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Divas,’ marking the partition of the country.

The march, commencing from Chamundeshwari Temple in K.G. Koppal, passed through Jayanagar Main Road, major thoroughfares in Krishnamurthypuram and New Kantharaj Urs Road before concluding at its starting point.

Addressing BJP workers, MLA T.S. Srivatsa explained that the march aimed to enlighten the public about the reasons behind the country’s partition and the subsequent violence that occurred after the partition on August 14, 1947.

He stressed that despite opposition from Mahatma Gandhi and RSS-backed organisations, the partition occurred and he expressed the view that the country should not have been divided. The torchlight march sought to educate the current generation about the true history behind the partition. BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh also addressed the gathering.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath, M.U. Subbaiah, Ramesh, Sowmya Umesh and Pramila Bharath, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MUDA Chairman Yashasvi Somashekar and other leaders such as Somasundar, Vaneesh, Jogi Manju, R. Paramesh Gowda, Vadivelu, Gejjagalli Mahesh, Ajay Shastri, Vikram Iyengar, Sharat Bhandari were also present.