Remembering partition: BJP takes out torchlight march
News

Remembering partition: BJP takes out torchlight march

August 16, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: On Monday evening, the BJP took out a silent torchlight march within the city to commemorate ‘Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Divas,’ marking the partition of the country.

The march, commencing from Chamundeshwari Temple in K.G. Koppal, passed through Jayanagar Main Road, major thoroughfares in Krishnamurthypuram and New Kantharaj Urs Road before concluding at its starting point.

Addressing BJP workers, MLA T.S. Srivatsa explained that the march aimed to enlighten the public about the reasons behind the country’s partition and the subsequent violence that occurred after the partition on August 14, 1947.

He stressed that despite opposition from Mahatma Gandhi and RSS-backed organisations, the partition occurred and he expressed the view that the country should not have been divided. The torchlight march sought to educate the current generation about the true history behind the partition. BJP spokesperson M.G. Mahesh also addressed           the gathering.

Mayor Shivakumar, Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath, M.U. Subbaiah, Ramesh, Sowmya Umesh and Pramila Bharath, BJP State Vice-President M. Rajendra, former MUDA Chairman Yashasvi Somashekar and other leaders such as Somasundar, Vaneesh, Jogi Manju, R. Paramesh Gowda, Vadivelu, Gejjagalli Mahesh, Ajay Shastri, Vikram Iyengar, Sharat Bhandari were also present.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching