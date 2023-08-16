Ganesha Festival: KMF announces 20% discount on ‘Nandini’ brand sweets

August 16, 2023

MyMUL launches ‘Sweet Festival’ from Aug. 15 to Sept. 20

Mysore/Mysuru: With Gowri-Ganesha festival just a month away, the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) and MyMUL (Mysuru Milk Union Limited) on Tuesday announced a month-long 20 percent discount on prices of its popular ‘Nandini’ brand sweet products.

Speaking after launching the ‘Nandini’ Sweet Festival at the Nandini Milk Galaxy opposite the Mega Dairy at Alanahalli here on Aug. 15 marking Independence Day, MyMUL President P.M. Prasanna said with a series of festivals and celebrations such as Independence Day, Gowri-Ganesha, Varamahalakshmi etc., lined up, MyMUL has organised Nandini Sweets Festival from Aug. 15 to Sept. 20. During this period, there will be a 20 percent discount on the price of Nandini sweet products in all Nandini outlets.

Pointing out that MyMUL will appeal KMF to give special discount on Nandini sweet products during Dasara as well, Prasanna said that MyMUL has plans to organise a similar festival in December and January marking Sankranti festival.

He said that KMF has stepped up production of Nandini sweet products and more than hundred brands have hit the markets, out of which 40 are exclusive sweet products. Nandini products are in great demand in the market, he claimed.

Maintaining that the recent hike of milk prices has not had any effect on the sale of Nandini milk, Prasanna said that the hike of Rs.3 per litre is being paid to farmers. MyMUL is paying the highest milk procurement price to dairy farmers in the State, he added.

MyMUL Directors A.T. Somashekar, K. Umashankar, K.G. Mahesh, C. Omprakash, K. Eeregowda, K.S. Kumar, Dakshayini Basavarajappa, Leela Nagaraju, Neelambike, Shivagami Shanmugam, D. Rajendra, B.N. Sadananda, R. Cheluvaraju and Guruswamy, MyMUL Managing Director Vijaykumar, Managers K.S. Jagadish, H.K. Jayashankar and others were present.