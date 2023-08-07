World growing under the shadow of Hiroshima bombing horror

August 7, 2023

Retired scientists, journalists air opinions at ICHNF’s talk on Hiroshima bombings

Mysore/Mysuru: The sombre tragedy of the Hiroshima bombing in Japan during World War II took the centre stage in a discussion ‘Hiroshima Day: Its significance today to the world.’

The event was organised by Indian Cities Heritage Network Foundation (ICHNF), in association with Digital Empowering Foundation at Heritage House in Saraswathipuram last evening.

Renowned journalist Krishna Prasad spoke about the important role played by the journalists during such a crucial period to show light on the horrific situation in Japan and tell the world about the monstrous effect of the atomic bombs on the human kind.

He spoke on the topic ‘How journalists unveiled the Hiroshima bomb attack’ and elaborated on how journalists like Leslie Nakashima, Wilfred Graham Burchett, George Anthony Weller and John Hersey played a pivotal role in bringing to light the horrifying nature of the bombing.

Krishna Prasad highlighted how these journalists meticulously delved into the context of the bomb attack, its devastating consequences and the loss of lives. He emphasised that the ongoing discussion on the tragic Hiroshima bombing owes much to the reports of these journalists, who risked their lives to cover the harrowing wartime events.

The haunting effects of the bombing, along with the dedication of these journalists, continue to fuel the discourse surrounding this catastrophic event, he added.

Need for de-nuclearisation

Ravi Joshi, retired distinguished officer of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), spoke about how the atomic bomb was tested before they had dropped it in Hiroshima almost a month before in the Nevada Desert, and then he spoke about the Pokhran test which gave India the nuclear edge in the world.

Speaking on the topic ‘The Effects – Peace, Conflict and Solutions’, Ravi Joshi highlighted that the nuclear bomb spurred advancements in science and technology in India, and underscored that the devastating bombing, which claimed thousands of lives, sent a resounding message to the world about the paramount importance of peace.

He also spoke about the current global atomic architecture, telling how the entire thing is changing in the present, leading to the number of bombs decreasing to around 12,000 from around 55,000 nuclear heads during the cold war period marking the reduction in nuke heads, telling that somewhat optimistic approach of strong nations towards de-nuclearisation.

Picture shows a section of the audience attending the discussion.

Stories of the victims

Dr. Mohan Raj, retired journalism coach (from Hyderabad’s Osmania University Department of Journalism and Education) and mentor, who facilitated the event, and Karuna Venkatesh, a special educator, narrated a few true stories of the victims which were documented by the Pulitzer Award-winning journalist John Hersey, which spoke about why the world should try and de-nuclearise itself to avoid one more such man-made catastrophe.

The event also featured screenings of BBC documentaries titled ‘Hiroshima: Dropping the Bomb’ and ‘Remembering the Tragic Aftermath of Hiroshima Bomb.’

Along with many notable and retired scientists residing in the city, the Chairperson of IHCNF Rajen Varada was also present during the panel discussion.

The programme was additionally supported by IHCNF Coordinator R. Vishwanath and All India Radio (AIR) Mysuru Programme Associate Nischitha Krishnaswamy.