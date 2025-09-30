September 30, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of this year’s Mysuru Dasara Jumboo Savari procession and the Torchlight Parade, the City Police have rolled out a series of stringent regulations for public safety.

Police Commissioner Seema Latkar announced that entry to both events will be strictly limited to individuals holding valid passes. “No pass, no entry” will be the guiding rule, and those without authorised passes will be denied access.

Vehicles must be parked only at designated locations. With several dilapidated buildings lining the Jumboo Savari route, the Police have banned rooftop viewing and prohibited the use of any unsafe structures to watch the procession.

All attendees have been instructed to follow security personnel directives without exception. Officials stressed that these precautions are being enforced in light of recent incidents, including stampedes near M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and at actor Vijay’s rally at Karur, Tamil Nadu, where many lives were lost.