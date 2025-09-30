7 cannons, 21 shots, 1 minute

September 30, 2025

Pirangi Dal gears up for Dasara gun salute

Mysore/Mysuru: As the grand finale of the Dasara festivities approaches, the Pirangi Dal of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) is fully prepared to deliver the ceremonial 21-gun salute, one of the most spectacular and eagerly anticipated moments of the Jumboo Savari procession.

The thunderous salute will be precisely timed with the floral offerings to the Golden Howdah, taking place as the Police Band plays the National Anthem, adding grandeur to Mysuru’s most celebrated event.

Precision and power

Under the leadership of CAR DCP Siddanagouda Patil and the supervision of ACP Kumaraswamy, a 36-member Pirangi Dal will execute the salute with military precision.

Using seven traditional cannons, each firing three rounds, the squad will discharge 21 rounds within a single minute, a feat that demands flawless timing and coordination.

The team has already completed three trial runs and is now in its final phase of preparation.

To ensure safety and accuracy, the explosives have been meticulously measured and packed, with four of the seven cannons loaded with 1.8 kg of gunpowder each, while the remaining three will carry 1.6 kg each.

For the past 15 days, the squad has been undergoing rigorous training to master the rapid-fire sequence, which requires intense focus, discipline, and seamless teamwork.

A high-risk operation

The ceremonial cannon salute is not without danger. The deafening noise, thick smoke, and fiery discharge that accompany each blast demand extreme caution.

Any lapse could result in serious injuries. Despite these risks, the Pirangi Dal has pledged to carry out the task with discipline and professionalism, maintaining strict safety protocols and ensuring spectators are kept at a safe distance.

The 21-gun salute will take place thrice — first during the rehearsal of the Torchlight Parade on Oct. 1 and moments before the Jumboo Savari procession on Oct. 2, the Vijayadashami day.

In addition, the team will fire cannons in the floral offering rehearsal at the Mysore Palace on Sept. 30, ensuring every aspect of timing and coordination is perfected ahead of the main event.

The elite squad

The elite squad tasked with this high-stakes operation consists of highly trained personnel who have undergone extensive preparation for this year’s Dasara.

The team includes Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI) Santhosh Kumar; ARSIs Siddaraju, K. Kumar, Channabasavaiah, and Janardhan Jetty; Armed Reserve Head Constables Anand Kumar, Mohan Kumar, Manju, Srinivasachari, Chikkanna, Ravi, Honappa, Shivakumar, Chinnaswamy, Annegowda, and Kendegowda; and Armed Reserve Police Constables Basavaraj, Rathan, Mallayya, Nagaraj, Vishakanta, Shivakumar, Ravichandran, Mahesh, Manjunath, Ramesh, Gafoor, Manjunath, Mallappa, Santhosh, Annappa, Pradeep, Raviswami, Srikanth, and Ravichandra.

Despite the inherent dangers, the Pirangi Dal remains determined to deliver a flawless and spectacular salute. The squad has appealed for public cooperation and support, urging spectators to follow safety guidelines and cheer for them as they uphold one of the celebrated traditions of Mysuru Dasara.

Memories of a tragic incident

This year’s Pirangi Dal cannon firing preparations are tinged with emotion, as the squad remembers a tragic incident that occurred two years ago during the Dasara celebrations.

A chemical leak during the salute severely injured two personnel, one of whom continues to suffer from unhealed wounds to this day. Although the Department initially supported the medical treatment, that assistance has since waned, leaving the family to bear mounting medical expenses on their own.

Concerned citizens have called on authorities to renew support and provide adequate care for the injured officer, emphasising the sacrifices made by these unsung heroes who risk their lives for tradition and public spectacle.