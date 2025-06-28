CM chairs Dasara High Power Committee Meeting in Bengaluru

June 28, 2025

Sub-Committee officials blocking procession view raised at meeting

The 11-day event this year is from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah this morning chaired the Dasara High Power Committee meeting at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Unlike previous years, it will be an 11-day Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara this year, scheduled to be held from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2. Meanwhile, Gajapayana is scheduled on Aug. 4 when the first batch of Dasara Jumbos will be arriving in Mysuru.

It was resolved the meeting that the Chief Minister will decide who will inaugurate this year’s Dasara atop Chamundi Hill

Tradition and Jumboo Savari

The legislators from the Mysuru region shared their opinions about how Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara should be organised, without compromising on the legacy and customs and traditions rooted in the princely Mysore State.

Confusion should not recur, as there have been complaints about how the Jumboo Savari on Vijayadashami Day, the pièce de résistance of Dasara, is arranged inadvertently, with those associated with the subcommittee blocking the view for onlookers, throughout the route from Palace to Torch Light Parade grounds in Bannimantap.

The other prominent suggestions aired by the Legislators included: The distribution of passes for Jumboo Savari at least one week before the D-day. The details related to the number of passes to be distributed should also be shared.

The Dasara Drone Show, which was a one-day feature during Dasara-2024, should be extended to two days, while Yuva Dasara should continue to be organised at the new venue near Uttanahalli on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Unlike previous years, Dasara Illumination should be innovative and the Legislators may visit Kolkata in West Bengal, which hosts the famous Durga Puja, to take a cue in designing the attractions for illumination.

Besides, Dasara publicity should be planned on a big scale, covering metropolitan and cosmopolitan cities too, the Legislators are learnt to have suggested to the CM at the meeting.

Mysuru District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, Kannada & Culture Minister

Shivaraj Tangadagi, Energy Minister K.J. George, Animal Husbandry Minister K. Venkatesh, MLAs from Mysuru G.T. Devegowda, Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu, K. Harishgowda and Darshan Dhruvanarayan, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Madhu G. Madegowda and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, Chamarajanagar MLA C. Puttarangashetty, Chamundeshwari CESC Chairman and Srirangapatna MLA A.S. Ramesh Babu Bandisiddegowda, Kollegal MLA A.R. Krishnamurthy were present at the meeting.

Also present were Karnataka State Guarantee Implementation Authority Vice-Chairperson Dr. B. Pushpa Amarnath, Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA) Chairman Ayub Khan, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Anjum Parvez, Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta and others.

Regional Commissioner of Mysuru Division D.S. Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif, Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) S. Ukesh Kumar, DIGP (Southern Range) Dr. M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Vishnuvardhana, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and other officials were present.