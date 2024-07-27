Lawyers must possess social concern to make impact: CM

July 27, 2024

‘Guruvandana’ to Senior Advocate A.S. Nataraj

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasised that advocates, in addition to having a thorough knowledge of the law, should also have empathy for the poor and society.

He made these remarks while presiding over the ‘Suvarna Sambhrama’ and ‘Guruvandana’ organised by juniors of Senior Advocate A.S. Nataraj, marking his 50th year of law practice. The event was held at Sa. Ra. Convention Hall on Dattagalli Ring Road last evening.

Siddaramaiah opined that only those who maintain good connections with the public and understand the lives of the poor can become effective advocates. He recalled that in the past, uneducated individuals and villagers would come to Courts with disputes, often compensating their advocates with goods like butter and vegetables instead of money.

“Unfortunately, some advocates took advantage of this by misleading their clients. However, he noted that times have changed, with litigants now being more informed and discerning,” he said.

The CM reiterated that advocates should not only be intelligent and up-to-date with the law but also possess a strong sense of ethics and conviction. He stressed the importance of honesty in the profession, urging advocates to do justice to their clients who seek their help.

Siddaramaiah praised A.S. Nataraj for bringing honour to the legal profession, noting the large turnout at the event as a testament to his professional success and popularity. He commended Nataraj for training numerous junior advocates and highlighted the positive impact of doing good work in any profession.

Reflecting on his own career, Siddaramaiah recalled his time as an advocate in Mysuru and shared how his mentor, Prof. P.M. Chikkaboraiah, had advised him to choose between politics and law after he lost the 1980 Lok Sabha elections. Siddaramaiah decided to pursue both, which eventually led to him becoming CM for a second time.

In his address, Nataraj attributed his professional success to his juniors, stating that he treated them like his own children despite their mistakes. He expressed deep gratitude for the affection shown by the legal community.

On behalf of Mysore Bar Association, Nataraj also appealed to CM to relocate the ZP Office adjacent to Law Courts and hand over the building to the Court.

Senior advocates Venkataraje Urs and C.M. Jagadish also spoke. Nataraj was honoured with ‘Guruvandana’ and Siddaramaiah was feted. A.S. Nataraj’s wife Prof. C.P. Sunitha, family members, senior advocate Appaji Gowda and others were present.

CM leaves for Bengaluru

CM Siddaramaiah, who had come to the city yesterday, left Mysuru this morning by road.

The CM heard grievances from the public at his Ramakrishnanagar residence for some time, before leaving for Bengaluru.

He is scheduled to return to the city tomorrow (July 28) morning and stay overnight. On Monday (July 29), the CM along with Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, will offer ‘bagina’ to Cauvery River at KRS Dam at 11 am and at Kabini Dam in H.D. Kote at 3 pm.

Continuous phone calls change CM’s expressions on stage

Amidst scandals like the Mysuru Urban Development Authority and Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation impacting the Government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah found himself at the centre of an unexpected moment during the ‘Suvarna Sambhrama’ and ‘Guruvandana’ event.

As senior Advocate C.M. Jagadish was speaking, Siddaramaiah, seated at the centre of the stage, received a series of phone calls. Noticing the situation, Jagadish paused his speech to allow the CM to take calls.

As Siddaramaiah conversed on the phone, his facial expressions noticeably shifted, reflecting a range of emotions that hinted at troubling news. His demeanour appeared increasingly concerned, suggesting he was preoccupied with some pressing issues. The tension in the room was palpable as the audience observed the CM’s reactions.

However, the atmosphere lightened considerably during the ‘Guruvandana’ segment of the event. Siddaramaiah’s expression transformed, and he was soon seen smiling and warmly greeting everyone who approached him on stage. The shift in his demeanour brought a sense of relief to the attendees, ending the programme on a more positive note despite the underlying tensions.