Parts of Srirangapatna, Malavalli submerged

July 27, 2024

Heavy discharge of water from KRS Dam; MLA-led officers team inspects flooded areas of Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary, Sai Dhama, Wellesley Bridge, Marahalli Lake, Muthathi

Mandya: With over one lakh cusecs of water being released into the Cauvery (Kaveri) River from the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, several areas along the riverbank in Srirangapatna and Malavalli in Mandya district have been submerged.

The flood-affected areas include the Cauvery backwaters, Bird Sanctuary at Ranganathittu, Paschima Vahini, Nimishamba Temple premises, Sai Dhama, Wellesley Bridge, Mahadevapura and some localities in Mandya Koppal within Srirangapatna taluk.

Parts of the Marahalli Lake area and Muthathi in Halagur, Malavalli taluk, are also underwater.

Srirangapatna MLA Rameshbabu Bandisiddegowda, along with Mandya Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tanveer Sheikh Asif, visited the flood-affected areas in the Cauvery basin within Srirangapatna taluk. They inspected the old bridge across the Cauvery River, Paschima Vahini, Bird Sanctuary, Belagola and various parts of KRS.

During their visit, they discussed precautionary measures to prevent people from venturing into low-lying areas and agricultural fields along the Cauvery riverbank in Srirangapatna taluk.

MLA Rameshbabu stated that both the Taluk and District Administration officials have implemented all necessary precautions in the flood-affected areas to prevent disasters.

They are also raising awareness about safety protocols through extensive publicity in both urban and rural areas.

DC Dr. Kumara noted that with the flood situation expected to worsen in the coming days, coordinated efforts will be made involving all department officers and staff to prevent any potential disasters.

Tahsildar Parashuram Sattigeri, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) Venu, Dy. SP (Srirangapatna Sub-Division) H.S. Murali and other officials were also present during the spot inspections.