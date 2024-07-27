Brindavan Gardens at KRS Dam to be upgraded with Rs. 2,663 crore

July 27, 2024

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha opposes acquisition of 198-acre fertile agricultural land for fantasy park-like project

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet has approved a proposal to upgrade the Brindavan Gardens, located at the base of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam across River Cauvery in Srirangapatna Taluk of Mandya district. The project, estimated to cost Rs. 2,663 crore, will be executed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The upgrade includes building hotels, enhancing KRS with illuminations, and introducing water sports. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil told reporters after the Cabinet meeting that the project aims to transform the area into a fantasy park-like attraction.

The project will encompass beautifying the gardens and promoting tourism-related activities across 198 acres at KRS. The master plan features various components, including a helipad, parking facilities, a Cauvery promenade, cascades, entry plaza, a grand street, food plaza, boating lake, amphitheatre, botanical garden, laser fountain show, water park, museum and a river view deck.

Additionally, the plan includes water sports facility, five-star hotel, grand welcome arch and a special park for children.

The extensive project will be revised based on feedback from the Finance Department, Planning Department and the Department of Infrastructure Development, Ports, and Inland Water Transport.

The Cabinet has decided to implement the project through a tender process within the PPP framework, with a total concession period of 34.5 years, including an initial 4.5-year concession period. The master plan consists of 45 components.

Meanwhile, the project, still in its initial stage, has met with strong opposition from local farmers, led by the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS).

At a press conference in Mysuru yesterday, KRRS leader Badagalapura Nagendra voiced concerns about the government’s decision to revive what has been referred to as the ‘Disneyland’ project, now called as Cauvery Brindavan Amusement Park.

The KRRS is particularly opposed to the acquisition of 198 acres of fertile agricultural land for the project.

He urged the Government to seek public opinion before proceeding with the project and announced plans to submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar during their visit to KRS on July 29 to offer ‘bagina’ to KRS reservoir, which has reached its full capacity (124.80 feet).