Festive fervour marks Chamundi Vardhanti

July 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Vardhanti (birthday) Mahotsava of Goddess Sri Chamundeshwari, was celebrated with much pomp and vigour atop Chamundi Hill today in the city.

Vardhanti of the presiding deity, that falls during Ashada Masa (Month) every year, adds festive fervour to the religious event, that draws devotees from across the State, majorly from Mysuru and surrounding districts.

To enable the huge rush of devotees, the temple of Goddess Chamundeshwari atop the Hill will remain open till 10 pm.

Erstwhile Royal Family Member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, her son and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, symbolically pulled the cart, on which the golden palanquin carrying the Utsava Murthy (procession idol) of the Goddess was placed, amid the sea of devotees, marking the launch of the procession called as ‘Mantapa Utsava.’

Troupes performing Nadaswara, along with the troupes of Birudu, Bavali, Chatri (umbrella), Chamara (temporary canopy) of Palace, added to the tradition associated with the annual event.

Yaduveer, also the titular head of Mysore Royal Family, clad in his white long coat and trouser, wearing the traditional green colour turban, took part in the ritual, continuing with the tradition launched by his ancestors.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda, Additional Deputy Commissioner P. Shivaraju and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple Development Authority Secretary M.J. Roopa also took part in launch of Mantapa Utsava, along with Wadiyars.

The idol of the Goddess, adorned in Golden Crown, magenta coloured silk saree and traditional jewels, placed in flower bedecked palanquin, was taken in a procession around the temple, amid teeming devotees, who rented slogans hailing the Goddess.

Earlier in the day, the door of Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Hill was opened at 8 am for the devotees, following the ritual of ‘Enne Majjana’ (Bathing) to the idol of the Goddess at 5.30 am. It was followed by other rituals like Mahanyasa Pooraka Rudrabhisheka, Rudrabhisheka, Panchamrita Abhisheka, Sahasara Namarchane before performing Mangalarati.

The Mahamangalarati was performed again at 9.30 am and the Utsava Murty was brought out of the temple to take it in a procession — Mantapa Utsava.

KSRTC operated buses to the Hill from Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds from 6 am, with private vehicles prohibited to the Hill throughout the day.

Later in the night, Utsava Phala Puja will be conducted followed by Durbar Utsava and Mantapa Utsava. Later, Rashtra Ashirvada Puja will be conducted, that marks the culmination of Vardhanti Utsava.

Various associations and organisations, involving ardent devotees of the Goddess, also had organised special puja in public places and distributed prasada to the people.

Similarly, at the foot of Chamundi Hill, off Mysuru-Nanjangud Road too, several organisations had organised distribution of prasada like jaggery rice, Mysore Pak, lemon rice, vegetable baath among other food.