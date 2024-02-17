Collision on Expressway claims city youth’s life

February 17, 2024

Srirangapatna: An accident occurred on Mysuru-Bengaluru Expressway near Srinivasa Agrahara in Srirangapatna taluk, resulting in the death of a young individual from Mysuru.

The accident occurred when the vehicle, in which the victim Akshay (26) was travelling from Mysuru, lost control and veered across the road median, colliding with an oncoming car from the Bengaluru side.

Initially, a news report in Star of Mysore on Feb. 15 said that it was the Bengaluru-bound car that crossed the median. However, a caller named Sujith Shetty, a relative of one of the passengers of the Bengaluru-bound car, informed SOM over the phone on Feb. 16 morning that it was, in fact, the car that was going from Mysuru

(Akshay and friends) to Bengaluru that caused the collision. Police confirmed that three other occupants of the vehicle sustained severe injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Mysuru.

The deceased Akshay was a resident of Ittigegud (Indiranagar) in Mysuru. Among the injured is Sudheer, along with two others.

Akshay and his companions were en route to Bengaluru and the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to breach the road median and collide with the car approaching from Bengaluru. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage upon impact, necessitating the intervention of the Police to clear the wreckage and restore traffic flow. Srirangapatna Town Police have registered a case.