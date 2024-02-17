Girl child suffers deep bite wounds in stray dog attack

February 17, 2024

MCC Dog Squad expresses helplessness to visit spot as it has no driver

Mysore/Mysuru: Reports of stray dog attacks, resulting in injuries to both children and adults, have become common, sparking concerns among city residents.

On Thursday, a three-and-a-half-year-old girl child was severely injured in a stray dog attack at Gundurao Nagar on the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road.

The injured child, Varsha, is the daughter of Yogesh, a security guard and Kavya, residents of 5th Cross, Gundurao Nagar. The child is currently receiving treatment at the District Hospital on KRS Road.

Varsha had gone to her grandmother’s house in the neighbourhood and was on way to a nearby shop to buy chocolate when a stray dog attacked her. The dog inflicted bites on her cheeks, ears and head. Following the incident, Varsha’s grandmother rushed her to District Hospital with the help of a neighbour on a two-wheeler.

The doctors, who attended to Varsha, cleaned the wounds, before covering them with bandages and administering injection. She has suffered deep bites on her cheeks and backside of her head, according to her relatives. Later, the child’s father and grandfather also rushed to the hospital where the condition of the baby is said to be stable.

Before attacking the child, the same stray dog had attacked two persons, leaving them with bites, a day before on Wednesday, said the locals at Gundurao Nagar, who vented their anguish on Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) personnel for failing to check the menace of stray dogs.

No help from MCC

Despite the traumatic incident of a stray dog attack on the child, efforts to seek assistance from the MCC Control Room were met with disappointment. Upon contacting the MCC Control Room, the cell phone number of the Dog Squad was provided.

However, despite their acknowledgement of the situation, the Dog Squad expressed its inability to visit the spot due to the unavailability of a driver.

Additionally, informing the MCC Health Officer about the incident did not yield any results, according to Santosh, a resident of Gundurao Nagar.

Another incident at Agrahara

A similar incident was reported at Agrahara a few days ago when a stray dog went on a biting spree at Siddappa Circle, Chamaraja Double Road, Thyagaraja Road and Vani Vilas Road. Some of the passersby showed courage and also chased the dog to a distance on their two-wheelers to catch the mongrel but to no avail. The MCC was also informed about the incident, but no action was initiated to curb the menace, said a localite.

Note: This should remind one about the maxim that ‘for want of a nail an empire was lost.’ —Ed