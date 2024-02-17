Bahuroopi-2024 at Rangayana in city from March 6 to 11

February 17, 2024

‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ theme of National Theatre Fest derived from Basavanna’s vachana

Mysore/Mysuru: Bahuroopi National Theatre Festival-2024 of Rangayana will be hosted this year from Mar. 6 to 11, promising to cater theatre lovers with myriad events, with the spotlight on plays like every year.

Bahuroopi Convener and theatre person Prof. H.S. Umesh told media persons at Rangayana premises in city this morning, “The theme of Bahuroopi this year — ‘Iva Nammava Iva Nammava’ — is derived from the popular vachana of Vishwaguru Basavanna, who had envisioned egalitarian society. Like previous years, the theme of Bahurooopi this year is chosen in keeping with the set tradition to organise the theatre festival in a meaningful manner, catering to all sections of the society.”

A total of 19 plays would be staged, including 10 Kannada and one Tulu play and six of other languages like Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Manipuri, Bengali from other States namely Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Manipur.

The entry to plays will be through ticket. To empower women, Yakshagana will be staged at Bhoomigeeta, Vanaranga, Kalamandira and Kiru Rangamandira (Mini Theatre). Various folk art troupes from 16 different places will be performing at Kindarijogi stage in Rangayana premises, said Prof. Umesh.

Two-day National Seminar on ‘Vachana Sahitya and Theatre’ is also organised on Mar. 9 and 10 as part of the Theatre Festival, during which noted scholars of the State will be presenting their views on various topics in different sessions. The Seminar will be inaugurated by poet and thinker H.S. Shivaprakash. Writer O.L. Nagabhushana Swamy will preside over the seminar.

The other attractions include film festival at Sriranga, book mela at Rangayana premises, handicrafts mela and painting exhibition. The exhibition of Mysore style paintings, historical records and manuscripts preserved by Archives Department at Lankesh Art Gallery and painting exhibition at Suchitra Gallery.

Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati, Chairman of Play Selection Committee Suresh Babu and artiste Anju Singh were present at the press meet.

DC moots ‘Brand Bahuroopi’

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra released the posters of Bahuroopi, during the preparatory meeting held at his office in the city on Friday.

DC suggested the Officers to brand Bahuroopi on the lines of Jaipur Literature Festival and Bangalore Fest and take a suitable decision in this regard.

Explaining about the number of plays that would be staged during the annual festival, DC said: “A total of 118 applications were received and 19 among them were selected after scrutiny by Selection Committee.”

Apart from laying emphasis on socially relevant issues, experimental plays will also be staged. The plays have been selected suiting the interest of theatre lovers of all age, with majority of them being Kannada plays, added Dr. Rajendra.

Joint Director of Kannada and Culture Department V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Deputy Director of Rangayana Nirmala Mathapati, Deputy Commissioner of MCC G.S. Somashekar, Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath and other Officers were present.